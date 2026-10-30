Hope's March Summary

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I just logged on here for the first time and saw all the comments from my last two posts. And will wade through them and reply shortly. I appreciate your patience. (No, I don't get notified of comments.)

That being said, this month has been a doozy...so here's just a summary of updates:

Beauty and Redhead were planning to move here. She spent 7 weeks here, got a job, worked a few weeks. And then decided they didn't want to move. So in just a few short days, she quit her new job and drove home. History Buff was planning to move here in August. His timeline got unexpectedly moved up when his roommate got transferred. So he is moving here, in with my dad and I while he job searches, in May. Princess has decided that she would like to move here. However, she is under contract with her job so the reality of that or timeline is not clear. But she has now expressed a desire to move to Texas. I was shocked. Sea Cadet also wants to move here. He's been saying that, but is in school. So we have talked and decided that his move should wait until he completes school so he doesn't have to deal with out of state tuition.

Work continues to be slow, but I am making enough to cover my bills. No new debt. My first month of cash only has been AWESOME. Life changing. Just from a stress and mental health level, it's been really good. I'm continuing to apply for remote work both full time and project based. Caretaking is my primary role for the foreseeable future.

In three weeks, I leave on a 3 week road trip. It was planned as a weekend with my youngest daughter, Princess. We were meeting for a weekend in Branson. But then with History's looming move, it was extended so I will go straight from my weekend with Princess out to Vegas to help him move. When I return, I will be house/dog sitting for a week. (I signed up for Rover as a house sitter and dog walker and have two week long bookings here locally.)

The KidsThe FinancesWhat's Next

No other travel plans for now. But I am beginning to consider a visit to Georgia sometime in the fall and combine it with relocating my storage unit here to Texas. That's just a thought for now, no firm.

Sides Notes

Before you jump on me for being gone for 3 weeks, my siblings will be covering my parents while I'm gone. I'm leaving cooked meals, etc. This has been planned, scheduled, and agreed upon as a family. I'm super excited for History Buff to be here.

And when I take house/pet sitting assignments, I will continue to do my daily caretaking for my parents, just have to commute here to do it. That is actually spelled out in my profile so that people know that I won't just be sitting at their homes.