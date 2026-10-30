Allsup Highlights SSDI Support For Workers With Breast Cancer During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allsup advocates help people understand SSDI requirements and document how breast cancer and its treatment affect their ability to work

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company®, is encouraging people who can no longer work because of breast cancer or its treatment to find out whether they qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. Allsup advocates help applicants build strong claims from the start and stay with them through appeals if needed, helping people pursue benefits that may replace a portion of lost income.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that about 321,910 women and 2,670 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2026. ACS projects that about 152,490 of the cases in women, nearly half, will be diagnosed before age 65.

Cancer treatment can affect a person's ability to work and pay bills, according to the National Cancer Institute. Alongside SSDI representation, Allsup offers Disability Financial Solutions®, connecting customers with resources for everyday expenses, health insurance assistance and debt relief options.

“When breast cancer makes continued work impossible, the financial questions can become urgent,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“Our role is to help people understand whether SSDI may be an option and build a claim that explains how their condition and treatment affect their ability to work. That means looking beyond the diagnosis to the medical evidence and the demands of their work.”

Allsup helps applicants collect and organize medical evidence, complete application forms, meet Social Security Administration (SSA) deadlines and respond to agency requests. A no-cost, no-obligation disability evaluation can help people understand whether they may qualify for SSDI and what steps to take next.

When Breast Cancer May Qualify For SSDI

A breast cancer diagnosis does not automatically qualify someone for SSDI. To qualify, applicants generally must have worked long enough and recently enough in jobs covered by Social Security and must meet SSA's definition of disability. To meet SSA's definition of disability, a medical condition must prevent substantial gainful activity (SGA) for a continuous period of at least 12 months or be expected to result in death. In 2026, SSA generally treats monthly earnings above $1,690 as SGA for people who are not blind and $2,830 for those who are blind.

A strong claim shows more than the diagnosis. Medical records documenting the stage of the cancer, treatment and side effects, along with details about how symptoms limit daily activities and the demands of past jobs, help SSA see the full picture.

Why Applying Early Matters

Applicants do not need to wait 12 months to apply. SSA advises people to apply as soon as they become disabled. SSDI allows retroactive payments for up to 12 months before the application date, if the applicant met the eligibility requirements during that period, subject to the five-month waiting period. SSDI approval can also lead to Medicare coverage, which generally begins after 24 months of receiving cash SSDI benefits.

Some Breast Cancers Qualify For Faster Review

SSA's Compassionate Allowances initiative helps the agency quickly identify conditions that clearly meet its disability standards, reducing the wait for a decision. The list includes breast cancer with distant metastases or that is inoperable or recurrent, as well as inflammatory breast cancer. Faster review does not guarantee approval. Allsup advocates help applicants submit complete, accurate claims with supporting medical evidence, reducing the risk of delays or denials caused by missing or incomplete documentation.

Trust Allsup To Tell Your StoryTM

During 42 years of SSDI representation, Allsup has helped more than 425,000 people nationwide receive Social Security disability benefits. Their success rate is 97% for people who complete the SSDI process with Allsup.

A denial is not the end. If SSA denies a claim, Allsup can help with the appeal and develop the claim further. If a hearing is needed, Allsup can prepare the claimant and represent them before an administrative law judge. Allsup only charges a one-time fee if the claim is approved. There are no other fees.

When beneficiaries feel ready to explore work again, Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network and Allsup subsidiary, offers return-to-work support through the Ticket to Work Program. The program is free and voluntary for Social Security disability beneficiaries ages 18 through 64.

To learn more about applying for SSDI with breast cancer, checking eligibility or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

For free return-to-work assistance through the Ticket to Work Program, visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com or call (866) 540-5105.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...