Transworld M&A Advisors Completes Sale Of Cybersecurity Saas Company Identillect Technologies

Transworld M&A Advisors announced the successful sale of SaaS company led by Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) practice leader Tyler Le.

- Tyler LeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES - October 30, 2026 - Transworld M&A Advisors announced the successful closing of the sale of Identillect Technologies, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Secure Blockchain Development Corp.), developer of the Delivery Trustemail encryption and secure communication platform, to Caryco Tech, Inc. Transworld M&A Advisors served as exclusive M&A advisor for this sale.The transaction reflects continued strategic demand for established, recurring-revenue cybersecurity software.The deal was led by Transworld M&A Advisors' Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) practice, which represents founders and owners of software businesses through sell-side transactions. The practice pairs hands-on operating experience in software with M&A execution, helping founders position their companies for the right acquirer and guiding them from valuation and go-to-market strategy through closing.Robert Chisholm, Chief Financial Officer of Secure Blockchain, stated: "We would like to thank Tyler Le, Managing Director of Transworld, and his team for their hard work and guidance throughout this process, and Joseph Cary, President of Caryco, for his dedication to completing this transaction.""It was a privilege to represent Identillect through this milestone sale," said Tyler Le, Managing Director at Transworld M&A Advisors. "Demand from acquirers and investors for SaaS businesses remains strong, and our job is to understand both the technology and how to position it for the right buyer. Bringing this transaction to a successful close for all parties is exactly the outcome our practice is built to deliver."Tyler brings a career spanning both software operations and M&A. Having recently closed this sell-side transaction for a cybersecurity SaaS company to a strategic buyer, he understands the technology his clients build and how to position it to command the right value.About Transworld M&A AdvisorsTransworld M&A Advisors is a subsidiary of Transworld Business Advisors (TBA), the largest business brokerage advisory firm in the world, with 250 offices across the US and in 25 countries and over 1,000 advisors. Transworld has more than 3,500 exclusive client engagements representing both platform and add-on opportunities, with dedicated depth in the software and technology sectors. For more information, visit .Media ContactTyler Le Managing Director, Transworld M&A Advisors 310.751.2458 |...

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Transworld M&A Advisors Completes Sale of Cybersecurity SaaS Company Identillect Technologies News Provided By Transworld M&A Advisors October 30, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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