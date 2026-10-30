Cooper Consulting Group Launches Disc Team Workshops For Leaders And Teams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cooper Consulting Group

The leadership-development firm offers half-day and full-day DISC team workshops for managers, new leaders, and cross-functional teams.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations struggling with team communication, conflict, and leadership alignment now have a new option from Cooper Consulting Group. The leadership-development firm announced today the launch of its DiSC team workshops, a structured program that helps managers and teams understand behavioral styles and apply that understanding to daily work.Cooper Consulting Group is a nationwide training and development firm founded in 2012. The firm is led by Dr. Christie Cooper, Ph.D., Ed.D., an MBTI Master Practitioner, board-certified coach, certified EQ trainer, and award-winning author of Guiding Change: How to Artfully Inspire, Influence, and Drive Lasting Change. The firm has delivered custom leadership and team-development programs to Fortune 500, government, higher-education, and small-business clients.Miscommunication between work styles remains one of the most common reasons projects stall, teams fragment, and managers lose time. DiSC team workshops give participants a shared language for discussing differences without making them personal. The result is faster decisions, clearer feedback, and stronger working relationships."Teams do not fail because people are difficult," said Dr. Christie Cooper, founder and president of Cooper Consulting Group. "They fail because teammates read the same behavior through different filters. DiSC team workshops remove those filters and replace assumptions with practical communication habits."The workshops include:- DiSC assessment and personalized profile for each participant- Facilitated team mapping and style comparisons- Communication practice using real workplace scenarios- Conflict-resolution tactics tailored to Dominance, Influence, Steadiness, and Conscientiousness styles- Manager-specific sessions on directing, delegating, and motivating across styles- Optional follow-up coaching and reinforcement toolsWorkshops are available as half-day, full-day, or multi-session series and can be delivered in person, virtually, or in a hybrid format. Each program begins with a discovery call so the content, examples, and exercises match the client's industry and goals."When a team understands why a colleague asks twenty questions before acting while another wants a decision in the first minute, the conversation changes," Dr. Cooper added. "DiSC team workshops turn those differences from friction into a working agreement."Organizations interested in DiSC team workshops can learn more and request a consultation at workshops/ or calling 1 (888) 688-9259.About Cooper Consulting GroupCooper Consulting Group helps leaders and teams perform at their best through custom training, coaching, and assessments. Founded in 2012 and led by Dr. Christie Cooper, the firm combines expertise in DiSC, MBTI, EQ-i 2.0, CliftonStrengths, and TKI with practical adult-learning design. Programs are tailored to each client's goals and delivered nationwide.

Dr. Christie Cooper

Cooper Consulting Group

+1 888-688-9259

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Cooper Consulting Group Launches DiSC Team Workshops for Leaders and Teams News Provided By Dr. Christie Cooper, Cooper Consulting Group October 30, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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