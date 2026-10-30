The Island At West Bay Club Tops Out, Marking Major Milestone For Luxury Living In Estero

The Island at West Bay Club - Estero, Fla.

Kolter Urban's 24-story tower brings 86 expansive corner residences, exclusive resort-style amenities & established private-club lifestyle to Southwest Florida

- Brian Van Slyke, President of Kolter Urban's Florida West CoastESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kolter Urban, a Florida-based real estate development and investment firm, today announced the topping out of The Island at West Bay Club, marking a significant construction milestone for the 24-story luxury condominium tower in Estero. The development will introduce 86 estate-scale residences overlooking Estero Bay, the Gulf and surrounding natural preserves, offering a distinctive alternative to traditional beachfront condominium living in one of Southwest Florida's growing luxury residential markets.Located within the established 868-acre West Bay Club community, The Island combines the privacy and spaciousness of a luxury estate with the convenience of high-rise living and access to an extensive collection of private-club amenities. As the ninth and final residential neighborhood within West Bay Club, the development represents a limited opportunity for buyers seeking newly constructed luxury residences within an established coastal community.Estero continues to distinguish itself as a destination for luxury residential investment, attracting buyers who value its natural beauty, exceptional quality of life and access to everything Southwest Florida has to offer.“With only four residences per floor, The Island offers an exceptional sense of privacy within a vibrant private country club community,” said Brian Van Slyke, President of Kolter Urban's Florida West Coast.“Residents no longer have to choose between sweeping Gulf views and the amenities of a private club. The Island brings both together, combining estate-style residences with championship golf, private beach access, dining and recreation for a truly distinctive residential experience.”Designed by GarciaStromberg, The Island's contemporary coastal architecture emphasizes privacy, spaciousness and panoramic views. Unlike conventional high-rise developments with numerous residences sharing each floor, The Island features just four residences per typical floor, with every home occupying a corner of the building. This distinctive configuration provides multiple exposures, abundant natural light, greater separation between residences and expansive wraparound terraces overlooking the Gulf, Estero Bay, a championship golf course and protected natural landscapes.Residences feature three- and four-bedroom-plus-den floor plans ranging from approximately 3,300 to more than 6,270 square feet. Private access-controlled elevators, 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, expansive outdoor living areas and designer-curated interiors create the feel of a single-family estate with the services and conveniences of a luxury condominium. Two exclusive penthouse residences offer additional space and elevated finishes.Manhattan Construction Company, the project's construction manager, has led construction of the tower, with crews advancing the structure while simultaneously progressing on interior framing, windows, building systems and residential finishes. Reaching the building's full structural height marks the transition into the next major phase of construction, with an increased emphasis on completing the residences, common areas and amenity spaces. Delivery is anticipated in mid-2027."Topping out The Island represents an important achievement for our skilled professionals and trade partners whose coordination, expertise and dedication have brought this tower to its full height," said Craig Bryant, Vice President of Manhattan Construction Group. "Every detail matters in delivering a residential experience of this caliber. Our team is committed to maintaining the highest standards in safety, craftsmanship and execution as we move toward completion."The Island will offer two levels of amenities reserved exclusively for tower residents, designed to complement the recreational, wellness and social experiences available within West Bay Club."One of the most remarkable aspects of The Island is that the lifestyle extends well beyond the building itself," said Carlos Gollega, Development Executive at Kolter Urban.“What truly sets it apart is the incredible connection to West Bay Club and the remarkable lifestyle that comes with it. Residents will enjoy exclusive access to an extensive collection of outstanding amenities- from championship golf and private beach facilities to exceptional dining, fitness, tennis, and vibrant social opportunities, creating an unmatched living experience.”The Island's location within West Bay Club further distinguishes the development from standalone luxury condominium towers. The established gated community offers an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Pete and P.B. Dye; a private Gulf-front Beach Club with beachfront dining and beach access; tennis, pickleball and other racquet sports; dining and wellness facilities; and a River Park with kayaking and access to local waterways. Access to certain club facilities is subject to membership requirements.Premier Sotheby's International Realty is leading sales for The Island at West Bay Club.

Matt Borek

Catalyst Communications Group

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The Island at West Bay Club Tops Out, Marking Major Milestone for Luxury Living in Estero News Provided By Catalyst Communications Group October 30, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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