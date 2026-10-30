Dunlap Cannon Co. Introduces Light Load 10 Gauge Blanks Following Customer Feedback

Dunlap Cannon Co. 10ga Light Load Black Powder Blanks

Reduced-load blanks offer a milder report for parades, weddings, and other events where noise levels are a consideration.

- John DunlapSANDUSKY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Cannon Co. has introduced Light Load 10 Gauge Blanks, expanding its signal blank offerings with an option developed in response to feedback from organizations using signal cannons at parades, weddings, and other events.The new black powder blanks feature a reduced powder load that produces a milder report and less smoke than the company's standard 10 gauge blanks. They provide an alternative for occasions where the sound and visible smoke of a signal cannon are desired, but a full-power blank is louder than organizers prefer.“We developed this product in response to feedback from organizations using signal cannons at parades, weddings, and other special events, as well as special effects companies serving the film industry and customers involved in theatrical productions,” said John Dunlap, founder of Dunlap Cannon Co.“One customer uses a Winchester signal cannon during performances of Tchaikovsky's '1812 Overture.' These customers wanted the cannon effect, but found our standard blanks too loud for certain settings. Our Light Load blanks give them a reduced-report option for performances, events, and locations where noise sensitivity is a consideration.”The Light Load blanks supplement the company's existing blank offerings, allowing customers to select an option that better suits their intended setting. The reduced report does not eliminate the need for hearing protection or compliance with the cannon manufacturer's operating instructions and applicable event requirements.Each newly manufactured shell features a brass base, plastic hull, and star-crimped closure for improved sealing and added water resistance. The blanks have a fired shell length of 2 inches and are packaged in five-round boxes.Dunlap Cannon Co. Light Load 10 Gauge Blanks are available for $14.99 per five-round box. Additional product information and ordering details are available at WinchesterSignalCannonAbout Dunlap Cannon Co.Dunlap Cannon Co. manufactures Winchester Model 98 signal cannons under license from Olin Corporation. The company also offers signal blanks, accessories, replacement parts, and repair and restoration services for signal cannon owners.

John Dunlap

Dunlap Cannon Co.

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Dunlap Cannon Co. Introduces Light Load 10 Gauge Blanks Following Customer Feedback News Provided By Dunlap Cannon Co. October 30, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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