Delhi Speaker Administers Unity Pledge To Assembly Officials

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, reaffirming their collective commitment to safeguarding the unity, integrity and security of the country.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel demonstrated that national unity demands courage, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to the country. His life reminds us that the interests of the nation must always prevail over personal considerations,” said Gupta while paying floral tributes to Sardar Patel on the eve of his 151st birth anniversary at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Addressing Assembly officials, Gupta recalled Patel's contribution to India's freedom struggle and the consolidation of the nation following Independence.

Highlighting Patel's decisive role in integrating more than 550 princely states into the Indian Union, Gupta said that the political consolidation of India was among the most consequential achievements of the post-Independence period.

He observed that Patel's administrative foresight, political resolve and ability to combine negotiation with firm action were instrumental in transforming a fragmented political landscape into a united nation, said an official statement.

Referring particularly to the integration of Hyderabad, the Speaker said Patel's determination at a critical juncture demonstrated his unwavering commitment to India's territorial integrity.

He also recalled Patel's leadership during the Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, which established him as a formidable organiser of non-violent resistance and earned him the title of Sardar.

Abhay Verma, Chief Whip (ruling party), and Ajay Mahawar, MLA, were also present, said the statement.

Reflecting on Patel's personal integrity, simplicity and spirit of public service, Speaker Gupta said that despite occupying the highest positions in government, he remained guided by discipline, restraint and a profound sense of national duty.

He observed that Patel's legacy extended beyond territorial integration to the ideals of responsible leadership, collective resolve and public accountability.

Calling upon Assembly officials to draw inspiration from his life, the Speaker emphasised that national unity must be sustained not merely through ceremonial pledges but through honesty, dedication and responsibility in everyday public service.

He said that carrying forward these values would constitute the most meaningful tribute to the architect of India's national integration.