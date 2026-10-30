Telangana CM Urges Centre To Expedite Work On High-Speed Rail Corridors

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite work relating to the high-speed rail corridors announced for the state.

The Chief Minister met the Union Minister in New Delhi and conveyed that the state government reviewed the proposals sent by the Centre regarding the Hyderabad–Pune, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Chennai corridors and submitted revised proposals with certain suggestions.

The Chief Minister clarified during the meeting with the Union Minister at Rail Bhavan that the government has not yet initiated any land acquisition process for these three corridors.

Stating that the land acquisition will commence only after the Central government approves the alignment, CM Revanth Reddy requested that the alignment process be completed as soon as possible.

Immediate sanction of the new 130 km railway line between Vikarabad and Krishna was discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister informed Ashwini Vaishnaw that large limestone deposits have been discovered near Tekalkode in the Vikarabad district, and that the state government has prepared plans to transform this region into a cement and textile hub.

The Chief Minister explained to the Union Minister the importance of aligning a 'Regional Ring Rail' alongside the 360 km Regional Ring Road (RRR), which is currently being constructed around Hyderabad and the generation of significant employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also requested the immediate approval of several other railway lines: Dornakal–Gadwal, Kalwakurthy–Macherla, Kacheguda–Jaggayyapeta (250 km), Patancheru–Adilabad (320 km), Bodhan–Latur (175 km), and the Akannapet bypass line (8 km).

CM Revanth Reddy also appealed to the Centre to sanction a mega coaching and freight maintenance depot- a prestigious project proposed by the South Central Railway- be established at Anantaram village, near Mahabubabad.

The Chief Minister brought to the Union Minister's attention that the state has already agreed to hand over 409 acres of land, which was required for the establishment of this depot, to the Railways. The CM requested him to expedite the granting of approvals for the mega freight maintenance depot.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs Dr Mallu Ravi, Vem Narendar Reddy, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Balram Naik, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna and Anil Kumar Yadav, State Advisor to the Government K. Ramakrishna Rao, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan, Advait Kumar Singh were also present.