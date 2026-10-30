Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Ode To His 'Great Friend' Marvin Shanken

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has heaped praise on Marvin Shanken, calling him a "great friend".

Marvin, who was a publisher, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday. The actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback photograph of them together. He lavished praise on him, describing Marvin as a "true original" who "sparked a cigar revolution that brought people together all over the world".

The actor, who is the former Governor of California, shared,“Marvin Shanken was as a true original. He took his passion for cigars, wine and the good life and built something the whole world could share. When everyone told him Cigar Aficionado would fail, he did it anyway, and he sparked a cigar revolution that brought people together all over the world”.

"Marvin was a visionary, a champion for charity, and a great friend. My thoughts are with Hazel and the whole family. I'll light up a stogie for Marvin tonight. Shanken owned a roster of lifestyle publications, including Wine Spectator, Cigar Aficionado and Whisky Advocate”.

He was known for interviewing a series of high-profile public figures, including Schwarzenegger, Michael Jordan, Jack Nicholson, Hugh Jackman, Robert De Niro and Tom Selleck, for Cigar Aficionado, a lifestyle magazine dedicated to enjoying the“good life” and the world of cigars.

Marvin's passing was announced on the Cigar Aficionado website.