Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells For Future Medicine
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering offers consumers the Protocol (Technology) for obtaining induced pluripotent stem cells from human cells for use in laboratory testing of medicinal products and as a source of cells for producing a next‐generation biomedical cell product under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) represent one of the most significant innovations in biomedicine.
The importance of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs):
1. An ethical alternative to embryonic cells:
- iPSCs are generated by reprogramming somatic cells (such as those from skin or blood) into a pluripotent state, which eliminates the need for embryonic stem cells and resolves associated ethical concerns.
2. Potential for regenerative medicine:
- iPSCs can differentiate into any cell type in the body (e.g., neurons, cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes), offering possibilities for repairing damaged tissues and organs.
3. Personalized medicine:
- iPSCs can be derived from a specific patient's cells, enabling the creation of personalized cellular models for treatment and eliminating the risk of immune rejection.
4. Research into disease mechanisms:
- iPSCs are used to model various diseases (such as neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and oncological conditions) at the cellular level, which helps in studying their pathogenesis.
5. Drug development:
- iPSCs allow for the testing of new drugs on human cellular models, accelerating the development process and reducing the costs associated with clinical trials.
The relevance of technologies for generating induced pluripotent stem cells:
1. A rising number of diseases requiring new treatment approaches:
- The increasing prevalence of age-related and chronic conditions (e.g., Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, heart failure) makes iPSCs particularly relevant for the discovery of effective therapeutic interventions.
2. A Breakthrough in Biotechnology:
- Modern genetic editing techniques (such as CRISPR/Cas9), combined with iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells), enable the creation of precise disease models and the correction of genetic defects.
3. Global Research and Investment:
- iPSCs are being actively researched at leading scientific centers worldwide. For instance, clinical trials are already underway in Japan, exploring the use of iPSCs to treat conditions affecting the retina and the spinal cord.
4. Potential for Transplant Medicine:
- iPSCs can be used to develop bioengineered organs, offering a solution to the shortage of donor organs.
5. Universal Cell Lines:
- The development of "universal" iPSC lines-suitable for a broad range of patients helps reduce costs and simplifies their application in clinical practice.
Induced pluripotent stem cells represent a key technology for the future, with the potential to revolutionize medicine, pharmacology, and transplantology. Their use opens new frontiers in the treatment of complex diseases and the development of personalized therapies.
The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering has developed and standardized a reproducible, highly efficient protocol for generating induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from human cells. These iPSCs can be utilized for laboratory drug testing, as experimental models, and as a source of cells for creating next-generation biomedical cell products.
This information is featured in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 226–227. Advantages and Innovations Advantages of iPSC technology.
- No ethical restrictions.
- The ability to mass‐produce cells for research and therapy.
- High flexibility in use for various medical needs.
There is no full analogue of this development in the Republic of Belarus.
The development is in line with the best foreign analogues.
The proposed development is promising for studying embryogenesis, the pathogenesis of human diseases, for developing medicines and treatment protocols using them, as well as for application in the biotechnology industry. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development A reproducible and highly efficient protocol has been developed and standardized. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering carried out research work entitled“Studying the features of pluripotency induction in unipotent somatic and multipotent mesenchymal stem cells.”
The results were used in the development of the Protocol. Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus, specializing in genetic engineering, immunology and allergology, nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine, as well as experimental and applied virology.
The Institute's fundamental and applied research areas include:
In the field of medical biotechnologies:
- Genetic engineering: development of innovative biomedical cell products based on genetically modified cells.
- Immunology and allergology: development of new methods for the diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases and immune dysfunctions.
- Innovative vaccines: development of prototypes for domestic DNA and RNA vaccines for the prevention of viral diseases.
- New diagnostic approaches: development of novel technologies for the early diagnosis of diseases and methods for personalized medicine aimed at improving human quality of life.
- Genome editing: editing of somatic and induced pluripotent stem cells, enabling the treatment of various diseases, including rare (orphan) and genetic disorders.
- Synthetic morphogenesis: including the engineering of tissues and organs.
In the field of bioinformatic technologies:
- Structure-based design of next-generation drugs, including the development of innovative targeted anti-tumor and antiviral agents using structural bioinformatics methods.
- Synthesis of targeted therapeutic agents and their *in vitro* testing.
In the field of nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine:
- Development of targeted delivery systems for next-generation therapeutic agents using nanomaterials.
- Development of biological biochips for disease diagnosis. - Research into a wide range of biocompatible nanomaterials for the development of biomedical cell products, artificial organs, and novel materials with antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Activities of the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology:
- Cultivation of viruses and the development of new methods for culturing human viruses to create tools for the diagnosis, medical prevention, and treatment of viral diseases.
- Development of vaccine prototypes, including those for influenza (inactivated and recombinant), African swine fever (vector-based), and pulmonary tuberculosis (a therapeutic vaccine based on donor dendritic cells), as well as innovative anti-influenza agents.
In recent years, the Institute has carried out a number of international contracts and agreements within the framework of European Union programs, as well as in collaboration with leading scientific centers, foundations, and organizations.
Official website of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Protocol (Technology) for obtaining induced pluripotent stem cells from human cells for use in laboratory testing of medicinal products and as a source of cells for producing a next‐generation biomedical cellular product under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in developing and implementing the Protocol (Technology) for obtaining induced pluripotent stem cells from human cells for use in laboratory testing of medicinal products and as a source of cells for producing next‐generation biomedical cellular products under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
The importance of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs):
1. An ethical alternative to embryonic cells:
- iPSCs are generated by reprogramming somatic cells (such as those from skin or blood) into a pluripotent state, which eliminates the need for embryonic stem cells and resolves associated ethical concerns.
2. Potential for regenerative medicine:
- iPSCs can differentiate into any cell type in the body (e.g., neurons, cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes), offering possibilities for repairing damaged tissues and organs.
3. Personalized medicine:
- iPSCs can be derived from a specific patient's cells, enabling the creation of personalized cellular models for treatment and eliminating the risk of immune rejection.
4. Research into disease mechanisms:
- iPSCs are used to model various diseases (such as neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and oncological conditions) at the cellular level, which helps in studying their pathogenesis.
5. Drug development:
- iPSCs allow for the testing of new drugs on human cellular models, accelerating the development process and reducing the costs associated with clinical trials.
The relevance of technologies for generating induced pluripotent stem cells:
1. A rising number of diseases requiring new treatment approaches:
- The increasing prevalence of age-related and chronic conditions (e.g., Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, heart failure) makes iPSCs particularly relevant for the discovery of effective therapeutic interventions.
2. A Breakthrough in Biotechnology:
- Modern genetic editing techniques (such as CRISPR/Cas9), combined with iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells), enable the creation of precise disease models and the correction of genetic defects.
3. Global Research and Investment:
- iPSCs are being actively researched at leading scientific centers worldwide. For instance, clinical trials are already underway in Japan, exploring the use of iPSCs to treat conditions affecting the retina and the spinal cord.
4. Potential for Transplant Medicine:
- iPSCs can be used to develop bioengineered organs, offering a solution to the shortage of donor organs.
5. Universal Cell Lines:
- The development of "universal" iPSC lines-suitable for a broad range of patients helps reduce costs and simplifies their application in clinical practice.
Induced pluripotent stem cells represent a key technology for the future, with the potential to revolutionize medicine, pharmacology, and transplantology. Their use opens new frontiers in the treatment of complex diseases and the development of personalized therapies.
The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering has developed and standardized a reproducible, highly efficient protocol for generating induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from human cells. These iPSCs can be utilized for laboratory drug testing, as experimental models, and as a source of cells for creating next-generation biomedical cell products.
This information is featured in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 226–227. Advantages and Innovations Advantages of iPSC technology.
- No ethical restrictions.
- The ability to mass‐produce cells for research and therapy.
- High flexibility in use for various medical needs.
There is no full analogue of this development in the Republic of Belarus.
The development is in line with the best foreign analogues.
The proposed development is promising for studying embryogenesis, the pathogenesis of human diseases, for developing medicines and treatment protocols using them, as well as for application in the biotechnology industry. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development A reproducible and highly efficient protocol has been developed and standardized. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering carried out research work entitled“Studying the features of pluripotency induction in unipotent somatic and multipotent mesenchymal stem cells.”
The results were used in the development of the Protocol. Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus, specializing in genetic engineering, immunology and allergology, nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine, as well as experimental and applied virology.
The Institute's fundamental and applied research areas include:
In the field of medical biotechnologies:
- Genetic engineering: development of innovative biomedical cell products based on genetically modified cells.
- Immunology and allergology: development of new methods for the diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases and immune dysfunctions.
- Innovative vaccines: development of prototypes for domestic DNA and RNA vaccines for the prevention of viral diseases.
- New diagnostic approaches: development of novel technologies for the early diagnosis of diseases and methods for personalized medicine aimed at improving human quality of life.
- Genome editing: editing of somatic and induced pluripotent stem cells, enabling the treatment of various diseases, including rare (orphan) and genetic disorders.
- Synthetic morphogenesis: including the engineering of tissues and organs.
In the field of bioinformatic technologies:
- Structure-based design of next-generation drugs, including the development of innovative targeted anti-tumor and antiviral agents using structural bioinformatics methods.
- Synthesis of targeted therapeutic agents and their *in vitro* testing.
In the field of nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine:
- Development of targeted delivery systems for next-generation therapeutic agents using nanomaterials.
- Development of biological biochips for disease diagnosis. - Research into a wide range of biocompatible nanomaterials for the development of biomedical cell products, artificial organs, and novel materials with antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Activities of the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology:
- Cultivation of viruses and the development of new methods for culturing human viruses to create tools for the diagnosis, medical prevention, and treatment of viral diseases.
- Development of vaccine prototypes, including those for influenza (inactivated and recombinant), African swine fever (vector-based), and pulmonary tuberculosis (a therapeutic vaccine based on donor dendritic cells), as well as innovative anti-influenza agents.
In recent years, the Institute has carried out a number of international contracts and agreements within the framework of European Union programs, as well as in collaboration with leading scientific centers, foundations, and organizations.
Official website of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Protocol (Technology) for obtaining induced pluripotent stem cells from human cells for use in laboratory testing of medicinal products and as a source of cells for producing a next‐generation biomedical cellular product under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in developing and implementing the Protocol (Technology) for obtaining induced pluripotent stem cells from human cells for use in laboratory testing of medicinal products and as a source of cells for producing next‐generation biomedical cellular products under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment