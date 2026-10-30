India's Men Enter Commonwealth Kabaddi Final After Win Over Bangladesh Gujarat Dy CM Attends Match

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The Indian men's kabaddi team entered the final of the 'Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026' after defeating Bangladesh 56-27 in the semi-final at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The victory ensured that both the Indian men's and women's teams will compete in the finals of the championship, with the women's team having secured its place earlier in the tournament.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the men's semi-final between India and Bangladesh and encouraged the players during the match.

Following the contest, Sanghavi presented medals and a trophy to members of the Bangladesh team and its coaching staff. The team was felicitated after its campaign in the tournament came to an end with the semi-final defeat.

The Indian men's team dominated the contest to register a 29-point victory over Bangladesh, booking its place in the title clash of the championship.

The semi-final was held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, which is hosting the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad.

With the men's team joining the women's side in the final, India will now have representation in both the men's and women's title clashes.

The women's team had earlier confirmed its place in the final, completing a double-final qualification for the country. The championship has brought together teams competing in the Commonwealth kabaddi tournament, with Ahmedabad hosting the matches.

The Deputy Chief Minister also participated in the post-match felicitation of the visiting team's players and coaching staff.

The tournament will conclude with the final matches, in which the Indian men's and women's teams will seek to secure the championship titles.