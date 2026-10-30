Azerbaijani Judoka Crowned European Champion
He secured the medal after defeating the Netherlands' Jochem van Harten by ippon in the 66kg final.
Rahimov secured his second consecutive U-23 European title, having also won gold in the same weight category in 2025, when he defeated van Harten in the final.
The championships featured 275 judokas from 36 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment