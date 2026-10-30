Azerbaijani Judoka Crowned European Champion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani judoka Islam Rahimov achieved a remarkable feat by winning a gold medal at the U23 European Judo Championships in Naples, Italy.

He secured the medal after defeating the Netherlands' Jochem van Harten by ippon in the 66kg final.

Rahimov secured his second consecutive U-23 European title, having also won gold in the same weight category in 2025, when he defeated van Harten in the final.

The championships featured 275 judokas from 36 countries.