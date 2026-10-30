Scandinavia Construction Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts (2026-2031) Public Infrastructure, Modular Housing, And Retrofits Propel The Market To USD 179.3 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Scandinavia Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Scandinavian construction market was valued at USD 135.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 141.22 billion in 2026 to USD 179.3 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.89% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by public infrastructure programs, prefabricated housing adoption, renewable-energy projects, and energy-efficiency renovation initiatives across Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Prefabricated and Modular Housing Gains Momentum

Factory-built housing has moved into the mainstream as Scandinavian municipalities seek faster and more affordable residential development. Sweden achieved 90% prefabrication penetration in detached housing during 2025, significantly exceeding the EU average. Standardized modules have also reduced on-site construction schedules to approximately eight months.

BoKlok joint ventures have delivered 12,000 homes priced 20-25% below conventional builds, helping address demand from first-time buyers despite continued mortgage pressure. Denmark now requires social-housing tenders valued above USD 7 million to include off-site feasibility studies, while Norway provides a 5% bid-score premium for modular proposals. These policies are encouraging wider adoption of modern construction methods.

Labor constraints are also strengthening the case for modular housing. By moving a larger share of production into controlled factory environments, developers can shorten delivery times and allocate scarce skilled workers to technically complex infrastructure, energy, and renovation projects. This shift is expected to support a 5.80% CAGR for the residential construction segment through 2031.

Public Infrastructure Spending Supports Long-Term Growth

Major government investment programs are creating a strong pipeline of transport, digital rail, utility, and energy-grid projects. The EU Recovery and Resilience Facility allocated USD 3.8 billion to Swedish digital rail and grid upgrades. Denmark's 2025-2028 national plan provides USD 23 billion for transport links, while Norway's 2025-2036 infrastructure blueprint budgets approximately USD 110 billion for highways, railways, and ferries.

Infrastructure accounted for 45% of Scandinavian construction market revenue in 2025. Large projects such as Norway's USD 400 million E6 Nordland highway and Sweden's USD 780 million Huddinge hospital continue to sustain construction activity. Future investment is expected to focus increasingly on defense corridors, rail electrification, floating-wind infrastructure, and green-energy grids.

Turnkey contracts with multi-year maintenance provisions are becoming more common, transferring a greater share of performance risk to contractors. At the same time, asphalt price volatility and wage inflation remain key challenges for project delivery and profitability.

High Interest Rates Pressure Housing Affordability

Tight monetary conditions continued to affect residential development during 2025. Policy rates remained at 2.5% in Sweden and 4.5% in Norway, while household debt exceeded 180% of income. Fixed-rate mortgage practices also limited the immediate benefit of easing monetary conditions in Denmark.

Reduced affordability is estimated to subtract 0.7 percentage points from overall market growth. Private developers are responding by placing greater emphasis on institutional build-to-rent projects. JM AB's housing starts declined by 20% in 2024, highlighting the residential sector's sensitivity to financing costs and household purchasing power.

Renovation and Energy-Efficiency Projects Expand

New construction represented 60% of market value in 2025, driven by major transport projects, data centers, defense campuses, and greenfield housing. However, renovation activity is forecast to grow at a 5.00% CAGR through 2031 as building owners respond to Energy Performance of Buildings Directive deadlines and invest in upgraded envelopes, HVAC systems, solar readiness, and on-site renewable energy.

Denmark has introduced a USD 45 million retrofit fund for schools and hospitals, while Sweden reinstated USD 75 million in annual grants aligned with lifecycle GWP limits. The gradual phaseout of fossil-fuel boilers is expected to generate additional demand for low-carbon heating and building modernization.

Energy-performance contracting is helping distribute project risk between contractors and asset owners, while BIM-based audits improve planning and scope assessment. Companies with expertise in deep-retrofit logistics, factory-installed net-zero systems, and specialized electrical and marine construction are positioned to benefit from the market's transition.

Key Scandinavian Construction Market Outlook



Infrastructure will remain the largest contributor, supported by sustained public investment.

Residential construction will record strong growth as prefabricated and modular housing expands.

Renovation demand will rise due to energy-efficiency requirements and decarbonization targets.

Data centers and mixed-use redevelopment will offset weaker conventional office demand.

Skilled-labor shortages, high financing costs, wage inflation, and material-price volatility will remain important constraints. Renewable-energy megaprojects and green-grid upgrades will create opportunities for specialized construction providers.

Overall, the Scandinavian construction market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031. Public infrastructure commitments, modular housing adoption, renewable-energy investment, and mandatory building upgrades will support activity, while elevated borrowing costs and workforce shortages continue to influence project selection and delivery strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in prefabricated & modular construction for rapid housing delivery

4.2.2 Public-sector infrastructure acceleration via EU Recovery & national budgets

4.2.3 Renewable-energy megaproject pipeline (offshore wind, green hydrogen)

4.2.4 Energy-efficiency retrofit incentives under recast EPBD

4.2.5 Arctic & Baltic defence infrastructure build-up post-NATO expansion

4.2.6 Nordic data-centre colocation boom leveraging low-carbon power

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Tight monetary policy restraining residential mortgage affordability

4.3.2 Skilled-labour shortages from ageing workforce & vocational gaps

4.3.3 Embodied-carbon caps in public procurement raising compliance costs

4.3.4 CLT supply volatility from spruce pest infestations disrupting timelines

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Outlook

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Scandinavian Countries with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments and Condominums

5.1.1.2 Villas and Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure

5.1.3.2 Energy and Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc.)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Denmark

5.5.2 Sweden

5.5.3 Norway

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Veidekke ASA

6.4.2 Skanska AB (Sweden)

6.4.3 NCC AB

6.4.4 Peab AB

6.4.5 JM AB

6.4.6 AF Gruppen ASA

6.4.7 Obos Bbl

6.4.8 YIT Oyj

6.4.9 SRV Yhtiot Oyj

6.4.10 HENT AS

6.4.11 Betonmast AS

6.4.12 Ramboll Group A/S

6.4.13 Kemp & Lauritzen A/S

6.4.14 MT Hojgaard Holding A/S

6.4.15 Skanska Norge AS

6.4.16 Skanska Oy (Finland) - Nordic Ops

6.4.17 Icop AS

6.4.18 Implenia Norge AS

6.4.19 O.M. Fjeld AS

6.4.20 Lemminkainen Infra AS

6.4.21 Peikko Group Oy

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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