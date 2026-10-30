Liquid Roofing Research Report - Global Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Liquid Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global liquid roofing market is projected to expand from 280.25 million square meters in 2025 to 293.24 million square meters in 2026. Market volume is forecast to reach 364.38 million square meters by 2031, representing a 4.44% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by climate-related roof damage, rising re-roofing activity, infrastructure investment and demand for faster, more sustainable waterproofing systems.

Extreme Weather Accelerates Re-Roofing Demand

More frequent hailstorms, high winds and other extreme weather events are increasing insurance claims and encouraging property owners to replace traditional roofing materials with resilient elastomeric coatings. US hail and wind claims reached USD 31 billion in 2024, rising 22% in one year, while European hailstorms generated EUR 4.2 billion in insured losses during the same season.

Insurance carriers are increasingly requiring impact-resistant Class 4 membranes for policy renewal, making roof upgrades an important risk-mitigation investment. Liquid roofing systems also reduce landfill waste because new coatings can be applied over structurally sound roof decks, avoiding full tear-offs. Lower disposal expenses, potential insurance premium discounts and improved weather resistance are strengthening the role of liquid roofing in climate-adaptation strategies.

Fast-Curing Systems Address Labor and Downtime Challenges

Fast-curing polyurea and hybrid roofing systems are gaining attention across hospitals, data centers and other critical facilities where operational downtime must be minimized. Pure polyurea membranes can cure within seconds, while polyurea-polyurethane blends provide enhanced adhesion to concrete and metal substrates.

Recent product development highlights the industry's focus on installation speed and sustainability. Sikalastic-625 BMS offers a 2-hour rain-ready window and 35% lower embodied carbon than previous products. Johns Manville's SeamFree PMMA, introduced in 2025, can be walked on within 30 minutes and does not require spray-gun equipment. These capabilities are especially valuable as 92% of US roofing contractors report difficulty recruiting skilled labor. Shorter setup and curing times can reduce payroll costs while enabling contractors to complete more projects.

Raw Material Volatility Pressures Manufacturer Margins

Fluctuating isocyanate and bitumen prices remain a key challenge for the liquid roofing market. MDI prices moved by more than 30% during 2024-2025 following unplanned European plant outages, while Brent crude volatility caused bitumen benchmarks to fluctuate by 18-25% quarter-to-quarter.

Because roofing contracts are often priced six to twelve months before execution, unexpected feedstock increases can significantly affect profitability. Larger manufacturers can use financial hedging strategies, but smaller regional formulators may have limited access to affordable financing and futures markets. Water-based acrylic and high-solids silicone systems can reduce isocyanate exposure, although slower curing and temperature sensitivity may restrict their suitability for winter or fast-track projects. High-VOC product restrictions also continue to influence formulation strategies.

Acrylic Coatings Lead, While Silicone and Hybrid Systems Gain Ground

Acrylic coatings represented 51.49% of market volume in 2025, supported by water-borne formulations, reflectivity, substrate versatility and installation costs that are typically 20-30% below silicone alternatives. Silicone coatings are forecast to grow at a 5.04% CAGR due to strong dirt resistance, color stability and longer recoating cycles in high-irradiance markets.

Polyurethane coatings remain important for industrial roofs requiring chemical and abrasion resistance, although UV chalking can require an additional topcoat. Polyurea and hybrid systems continue to serve specialized applications where rapid curing and year-round installation justify premium pricing. Sustainability requirements are also increasing demand for bio-based polyols, recycled fillers and products supported by Environmental Product Declarations. Suppliers are increasingly combining primers, membranes, finishes and cloud-connected quality-assurance sensors into integrated roofing systems.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Global Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific accounted for 41.20% of liquid roofing volume in 2025 and is projected to record a 4.80% CAGR through 2031. Megacity infrastructure programs, manufacturing expansion and industrial development are supporting demand. China allocated CNY 3.8 trillion to rail and industrial hubs under its 2025 plan, while India's cement output increased 8-11% year-on-year through mid-2026. Export-processing zones in Vietnam and Indonesia are also adopting reflective roofing systems to meet investor carbon requirements.

North American demand is benefiting from US data-center construction, which increased 26% in 2026, along with Canadian wildfire reconstruction and Mexican hurricane repairs. Algorithmic roof scoring by insurers is further encouraging building owners to adopt elastomeric liquid membranes.

European construction activity remains mixed, but EU climate policies and ultra-low-VOC requirements are supporting premium water-based acrylic and high-solids silicone products. Southern Europe has shown greater momentum, including Spain's 11.2% construction increase in December 2024. Compliance requirements covering construction products and diisocyanate training are also favoring established suppliers with the resources to meet stricter regulatory standards.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging re-roofing demand amid climate-related extreme weather

4.2.2 Fast-curing polyurea & hybrid systems cut site downtime

4.2.3 Infrastructure stimulus across Asia-Pacific megacities

4.2.4 Insurance premium discounts for resilient liquid membranes

4.2.5 AI-based moisture mapping accelerates preventive maintenance

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile isocyanate & bitumen prices squeeze margins

4.3.2 Tightening regional bans on high-VOC products

4.3.3 Skilled-applicator shortage in emerging economies

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Volume)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Polyurethane Coatings

5.1.2 Acrylic Coatings

5.1.3 Silicone Coatings

5.1.4 Bituminous Coatings

5.1.5 Epoxy Coatings

5.1.6 Other Types (Polyurea & Hybrid Systems, etc.)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Flat Roofs

5.2.2 Pitched Roofs

5.2.3 Domed Roofs

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial/Institutional

5.3.4 Infrastructure

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 Australia

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Russia

5.4.3.7 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.3 Alumasc Building Products

6.4.4 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

6.4.5 Garland Company, Inc.

6.4.6 Johns Manville (A Berkshire Hathaway Company)

6.4.7 Kemper System Ltd

6.4.8 Langley UK Ltd

6.4.9 Mapei S.p.A.

6.4.10 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.4.11 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain

6.4.13 SIG plc

6.4.14 Sika AG

6.4.15 SOPREMA Group

6.4.16 Standard Industries Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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