Bring A Blanket, Wear Your Sweatpants:“Comfy Classical” Turns Manhattan's Oldest Farmhouse Into A Cozy Music Salon

Comfy Classical November at Dyckman Farmhouse

Emily Garrison Violinist

NYC Cellist Sasha Ono

Cellist Sasha Ono and violinist Emily Garrison play classical, tango and pop favorites for a loungewear-clad audience at Dyckman Farmhouse Museum

- Sasha OnoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dyckman Farmhouse Museum will host Comfy Classical, a relaxed music salon, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6 to 8 PM. Doors open at 5:45 PM at the museum, 4881 Broadway in Inwood, the last remaining farmhouse on Manhattan island.Cellist Sasha Ono and violinist Emily Garrison will perform a program spanning classical repertoire, tango and string arrangements of popular songs. The evening is curated to feel like a night at a close friend's home: performers and guests alike come in loungewear, refreshments are served, and music floating through the candlelit farmhouse.The dress code is comfy clothes. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket or pillow if they would like to sit on the floor.Ono founded Comfy Classical on the belief that rest, comfort and creative socializing are essential to a fulfilling life. The series pairs top-tier chamber musicians with a multi-sensory, low-pressure setting, and has introduced many first-time listeners to classical chamber music.The event is open to all ages. Advance registration is strongly encouraged because space is limited. Seating is first come, first served.Guests will be able to enjoy tea and assorted refreshments from local vendors as they enjoy a comfy, creative evening together.EVENT DETAILSWhat:“Comfy Classical” at Dyckman FarmhouseWhen: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 6–8 PM (doors 5:45 PM)Where: Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway (at 204th St.), New York, NY 10034Performers: Sasha Ono, cello; Emily Garrison, violinTickets: Free. Register at 2003720894133Ages: All agesDress code: Comfy clothes; blanket or pillow optionalACCESSIBILITY Visiting Dyckman Farmhouse Museum requires ascending and descending multiple flights of stairs to enter the park and Museum, access all floors inside of the Museum, and navigate the surrounding grounds. We encourage visitors with accessibility concerns to contact....ABOUT THE ARTISTSSasha Ono is an award-winning cellist and concert curator based in New York City, known for her versatility and distinctive sound. She has performed as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral player alongside Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Itzhak Perlman, Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bell and Michael Bublé. Her recordings appear on GRAMMY-winning tracks. Ono is currently touring as a member of Zach Bryan's band and recently recorded on“Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs.” She founded Comfy Classical. @cellosashaEmily Garrison is a violinist who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center. She plays with orchestras across the Tri-State area, including the Albany Symphony, Hudson Valley Philharmonic and Binghamton Philharmonic, and is assistant principal second violin of the NEPA Philharmonic. She is also an active chamber musician throughout the northeast. With her partner, jazz saxophonist and composer Matt Garrison, she explores unconventional instrumentation in the duo Scroll and Reed. @emilyrfredABOUT DYCKMAN FARMHOUSE Built c. 1784, the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum is the oldest remaining farmhouse in Manhattan. Located in the Inwood neighborhood, this Dutch Colonial style historic landmark serves as a community resource and educational museum. Owned by the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and operated by the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum Alliance, the site is dedicated to preserving historic Upper Manhattan, engaging the public through cultural programming, and actively researching and telling the comprehensive history of the farm-including the vital contributions and lives of the enslaved people who lived and worked on the land.This project is made possible in part with funds from UMEZ Arts Engagement, a regrant program supported by the funding agency Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) and administered by LMCC.Reservations Available:

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Bring a Blanket, Wear Your Sweatpants:“Comfy Classical” Turns Manhattan's Oldest Farmhouse Into a Cozy Music Salon News Provided By Sasha Ono October 30, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



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