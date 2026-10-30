Apiary Labs Launches Surveillanceiq To Detect, Verify And Respond To Disease Threats

SurveillanceIQ's operations map shows disease surveillance signals across the U.S., highlighting geographic clusters and alert severity in one integrated view.

SurveillanceIQ connects fragmented disease signals, anticipates emerging threats and helps public health teams coordinate responses across jurisdictions.

- Irene GathuaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apiary Labs today announced the availability of SurveillanceIQ, a population-level disease surveillance and early-warning platform. It helps public health agencies identify new threats, corroborate signals across independent data sources and turn complex surveillance information into decisions they can act on.Since the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in wastewater surveillance, genomic sequencing and electronic reporting have significantly expanded public health's ability to detect and monitor emerging disease threats. Yet for epidemiologists and public health officials, connecting these signals across fragmented systems quickly enough to inform timely decisions remains a major challenge.SurveillanceIQ is built to change that.The platform currently tracks 218 syndromes, including tick-borne conditions such as alpha-gal syndrome, and can add new syndromes as they are identified. Epidemiologists can investigate unusual patterns, weigh the supporting evidence and evaluate potential response options in one place."Public health isn't short on data. It's short on connected intelligence," said Irene Gathua, founder and CEO of Apiary Labs. "We built SurveillanceIQ around a simple idea: an emerging signal should not become a conclusion until the evidence supports it. And once a threat is identified, public health teams need more than another dashboard. They need to understand what is happening, why it matters and what they can do next."Public health teams in three U.S. cities used SurveillanceIQ during the 2026 FIFA World Cup to consolidate disease surveillance information and support situational awareness.SurveillanceIQ's core capabilities include:*Multi-source disease intelligence: Combines indicator-based, syndromic, wastewater, genomic, event-based, environmental and animal-health surveillance to evaluate potential threats across independent sources.*Flexible data integration: Lets teams upload their own surveillance data and analyze it alongside CDC and other public data sources.*Evidence-grounded investigation: Lets users explore public health data in plain language through SIGHTLINE Ask, with traceable calculations, confidence indicators and safeguards against unsupported conclusions.*Genomic signal analysis: Flags unusual or unclassified genomic signals that warrant further scientific study.*Threat forecasting: Projects where disease threats may emerge or spread next, helping agencies anticipate risks and plan preparedness efforts.*Response simulation: Models "what if" scenarios, such as travel restrictions or medical countermeasure deployment, across jurisdictions, while keeping modeled outcomes clearly separate from observed evidence.*Accountable response tracking: Records investigation histories and maintains a 7-1-7 ledger, so agencies can measure performance against the global target for detecting, notifying and responding to outbreaks.The platform spans national, state, territorial and local jurisdictions, with jurisdiction-specific environments that support local investigations.Supporting the next generation of public health intelligence:As forecasting and surveillance capabilities advance, agencies face a growing challenge: turning complex projections and scattered evidence into timely, defensible decisions. SurveillanceIQ connects those insights with local data, so teams can weigh their options and coordinate action across jurisdictions before cases climb. It works alongside existing public health infrastructure rather than replacing established reporting systems, and its core surveillance workflows do not require patient-level clinical records.Availability:SurveillanceIQ is available today to public health agencies in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. It serves state, territorial, county and city health departments, as well as preparedness organizations and cross-jurisdictional response teams. Teams can typically be onboarded in as little as two weeks. Eligible health departments may be able to fund adoption through existing federal sources, such as CDC's Public Health Infrastructure Grant (PHIG), subject to grant terms. To learn more, contact....About Apiary Labs:Apiary Labs is a healthcare and public health technology company based in Austin, Texas. The company develops platforms that connect fragmented information, support evidence-based decisions and improve the coordination of health and human services. Learn more at

Irene Gathua

Apiary Labs

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Apiary Labs Launches SurveillanceIQ to Detect, Verify and Respond to Disease Threats News Provided By Apiary Labs October 30, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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