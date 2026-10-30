Jiweixin Metal Powder Announces Participation In TCT Shenzhen 2026

Toyo Aluminum Group Hunan Ningxiang JiWeiXin Metal Powder Co., Ltd. will participate in TCT Shenzhen 2026 – Gateway to Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain, one of the key exhibitions focused on additive manufacturing and 3D printing in South China.

The exhibition will take place from October 14–16, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), Hall 15. JiWeiXin Metal Powder will be located at Booth A39.

We warmly welcome customers, additive manufacturing professionals, industry partners, and potential distributors to visit our booth, learn more about our metal powder products, and discuss opportunities for cooperation.

Meet JiWeiXin Metal Powder at TCT Shenzhen 2026

Exhibition: TCT Shenzhen 2026 – Gateway to Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing Supply ChainDate: October 14–16, 2026Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), Hall 15Booth: A39

TCT Shenzhen 2026 is positioned as a leading exhibition for additive manufacturing and 3D printing in South China. The event is expected to bring together manufacturers, technology providers, industry professionals, buyers, and other participants across the additive manufacturing supply chain.

According to the exhibition information, the event will cover approximately 20,000 square meters of exhibition area, feature 80+ concurrent events, and welcome 25,000+ visitors. It will also bring together 250+ exhibitors and 25+ overseas buyer groups, creating opportunities for industry exchange, supplier discovery, and business cooperation.

For JiWeiXin Metal Powder, the exhibition provides an opportunity to connect with professionals seeking metal powder solutions and explore potential applications and partnerships in additive manufacturing.

About Toyo Aluminum Group Hunan Ningxiang JiWeiXin Metal Powder

Hunan Ningxiang JiWeiXin Metal Powder Co., Ltd. was established in 1997 and is a high-tech enterprise engaged in the R&D and production of spherical Aluminium Powder, aluminium-based alloy powder, and other metal powders.

As part of the Toyo Aluminum Group, JiWeiXin Metal Powder focuses on the development and production of metal powder products for different industrial requirements.

The company's product portfolio includes:



Spherical Aluminium Powder

Aluminium Alloy Powder

High-Purity Aluminium Powder Coated Aluminium Powder

With its focus on metal powder research and manufacturing, JiWeiXin Metal Powder continues to develop powder products for applications requiring specialized metal powder materials.

Exploring Aluminium Powder for Additive Manufacturing

Metal powders are an important material category within additive manufacturing and 3D printing. As additive manufacturing technologies continue to develop, material selection and powder characteristics have become important considerations for manufacturers, engineers, and researchers.

At TCT Shenzhen 2026, visitors can meet the JiWeiXin Metal Powder team at Booth A39 to learn more about the company's aluminium powder and aluminium alloy powder products.

The exhibition will also provide an opportunity to discuss material requirements, potential applications, product development, and possible cooperation according to different manufacturing needs.

For companies looking for aluminium powder suppliers, metal powder resources, or potential manufacturing partners, TCT Shenzhen 2026 provides a convenient opportunity to communicate directly with industry suppliers and explore available solutions.

Connect with JiWeiXin Metal Powder at Booth A39

The theme of TCT Shenzhen 2026,“Gateway to Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain,” highlights the exhibition's role in connecting companies across the additive manufacturing ecosystem.

The event will bring together resources related to technology, materials, production applications, engineering, robotics, tooling, medical applications, automotive manufacturing, and other advanced manufacturing sectors.

JiWeiXin Metal Powder looks forward to meeting professionals from these fields and exchanging ideas on additive manufacturing materials, aluminium powder, metal powder applications, and future cooperation.

Whether you are looking for new supplier resources, exploring metal powder solutions, developing new products, or seeking potential strategic partnerships, we welcome you to visit Booth A39 during the exhibition.

Join Us at TCT Shenzhen 2026

From October 14–16, 2026, JiWeiXin Metal Powder will be at Booth A39, Hall 15, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an).

We sincerely invite customers, partners, engineers, researchers, manufacturers, and industry professionals to visit our booth and explore the latest opportunities in aluminium powder and additive manufacturing.

Let's exchange insights, discuss industry trends, explore material requirements, and identify opportunities for future collaboration.

Visit JiWeiXin Metal Powder at Booth A39 and connect with us at TCT Shenzhen 2026.

Exhibition Information

Company: Toyo Aluminum Group Hunan Ningxiang JiWeiXin Metal Powder Co., Ltd: TCT Shenzhen 2026 – Gateway to Southeast Asia Additive Manufacturing Supply ChainDate: October 14–16, 2026Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), Hall 15Booth: A39Main Products: Spherical Aluminium Powder | Aluminium Alloy Powder | High-Purity Aluminium Powder | Coated Aluminium Powder

About Us

Established in 1997, Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin Metal Powder Co., Ltd. is a hi-tech enterprise engaged in the R&D and production of spherical Aluminium powder, Aluminium-based alloy powder and other metal powder.