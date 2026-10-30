STARKING Marks Three Decades Of Independent Watchmaking Excellence

Since its establishment in Shenzhen in 1993, STARKING Watch Group has followed a path built on independent development, practical manufacturing and long-term brand building. What began as a Chinese watch company serving the domestic market gradually became an integrated group covering watch design, movement research, production, sales and after-sales support.

An important part of the STARKING story is its willingness to engage with the wider watch industry. The company joined professional associations, participated in the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and later exhibited in Basel. These experiences helped the team understand international expectations while introducing Chinese watchmaking capabilities to overseas buyers and industry partners. The Group states that its products have reached more than 30 countries and regions.

The next stage of development focused on the most technically demanding part of a mechanical watch: the movement. Through Shenzhen Jingrui Movement Co., Ltd., the Group invested in quartz and mechanical movement development and obtained intellectual-property rights and national patents. The successful development of a proprietary Chinese tourbillon movement became a defining milestone. It demonstrated an ability to connect engineering, component manufacturing and complete-watch production rather than relying only on external movements.

STARKING's collections now cover tourbillon watches, mechanical watches and quartz watches in styles for business, everyday and expressive use. The brand has also received industry recognition, including National High-Tech Enterprise status, Shenzhen Time-Honored Brand recognition and awards related to innovation and market development.

More than thirty years after its founding, STARKING continues to explore the relationship between movement technology, design and modern retail. Investment in a watch technology base in Zhongshan, together with e-commerce and smart-wearable research, points toward the next chapter. The purpose remains consistent: make dependable watches, develop original movement technology and present Chinese watchmaking to a wider international audience.

About Us

STARKING Watch Group was founded in 1992 as an integrated watch manufacturer combining research and development, design, production, sales and customer service. For more than three decades, the Group has built experience in watch aesthetics, structural engineering, movement development, complete-watch production and quality management.