Yunnan Haoqie Testing Commissions HSIN617 Ultra-High-Pressure Pneumatic Pump To Strengthen High-Pressure Calibration Capabilities

Yunnan Haoqie Testing Co., Ltd. has recently completed the acceptance and commissioning of the HSIN617 ultra-high-pressure pneumatic pump from Hengsheng Weiye. The equipment has been officially put into service for pressure metrology calibration in the company's laboratory, further improving its hardware system for high-pressure pressure instrument verification and enhancing its third-party metrology and testing service capabilities in Southwest China.

Yunnan Haoqie Testing is a CNAS-accredited third-party inspection and testing institution based in Qujing, Yunnan. The company specializes in verification and calibration of measuring instruments, safety valve calibration and related technical services, serving industries including power, equipment manufacturing, chemical and construction. It undertakes a large volume of calibration work for pressure gauges, pressure transmitters and high-pressure pneumatic instruments. As customer demand for calibration of instruments used in high-pressure working conditions continues to grow, the company's existing pressure-generation equipment could no longer fully meet the requirements for batch verification of high-pressure instruments in terms of range and pressure stability. After multiple rounds of selection and comparison, Yunnan Haoqie Testing selected the HSIN617 ultra-high-pressure pneumatic pump from Hengsheng Weiye.

The HSIN617 offers a pressure generation range of -0.095 MPa to 14 MPa, enabling rapid generation of gas pressure from negative pressure to ultra-high pressure. Its pressure-generation efficiency is more than six times that of conventional pneumatic pumps. Using gas as the medium, the system is oil-free and does not require hydraulic oil, making it suitable for calibration scenarios involving oil-free pressure instruments. The equipment provides smooth pressurization and pressure release, stable fine adjustment and strong pressure stability. Its compact structure supports both laboratory verification and on-site calibration. Equipped with two standard pressure ports (2 × M20 × 1.5), it can connect a standard gauge and a unit under test simultaneously. One device can complete the verification and calibration of pressure gauges, pressure transmitters and high-pressure pressure switches, significantly improving the working efficiency of testing personnel.

As a well-known domestic manufacturer of pressure metrology equipment, Hengsheng Weiye focuses on the research, development and production of pressure, temperature and liquid-level calibration equipment. Its products are widely used by metrology institutes, third-party testing institutions and industrial enterprise laboratories. The delivered HSIN617 ultra-high-pressure pneumatic pump has undergone extensive field validation in terms of processing technology, sealing structure and long-term stability, and is suitable for use in the complex environments of Southwest China. It is also supported by comprehensive technical training and after-sales maintenance services to ensure long-term stable operation.

The commissioning of this equipment marks a further step up in Yunnan Haoqie Testing's high-pressure pressure metrology capability. The company is now able to undertake calibration of higher-range gas pressure instruments and further expand its service coverage for high-pressure pressure instrument calibration.

About Us

Beijing Hengsheng Weiye Technology (HSIN) is a specialized in process calibration tools. We are dedicated to designing, manufacturing and delivering the best quality portable test equipments and handheld calibrators for process and calibration industries.