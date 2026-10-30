Revolutionizing Waste Management: Excavator Lotus Grapple For Solid Waste & Scrap Handling

Waste yards, recycling plants and bulk material terminals constantly look for reliable grapple attachments to speed up sorting and loading work. The excavator lotus grapple (orange peel grapple) is purpose-built for mixed solid waste and scrap handling. Supported by our in-house R&D and full production workshop, we deliver custom grapple solutions for excavator operators across multiple industries.

Product Overview

Compatible Excavator: 6–40 tonne

This hydraulic lotus grapple is widely used for loading and sorting bulk loose materials. It handles household waste, municipal solid waste, scrap iron, scrap steel and other mixed recyclables efficiently. Different jaw configurations and rotation types are available to match your site conditions.

Application AreasThe lotus grapple fits a broad range of working scenarios:



Railway projects: Waste clearance, ballast and bulk material handling during railway construction and maintenance

Port terminals: Fast loading & unloading of bulk cargo and scrap materials

Recycling yards: Sorting, stacking and feeding scrap metal and recyclable waste Construction sites: Handling construction rubble and on-site solid waste

Core Product Features

Horizontal heavy-duty frame structure

Robust horizontal main frame resists twisting and impact, stable for long-cycle waste sorting and scrap grabbing.

4–6 tines optional

You can select 4-jaw or 6-jaw configuration. 4-tine version works well for large scrap blocks; 6-tine model suits fluffy, scattered domestic waste and light mixed materials.

High-strength special steel, lightweight design

Made of premium special steel. It keeps dead weight down to avoid overloading the excavator, while maintaining great toughness and wear resistance. Lower self-weight also helps cut fuel consumption.

Simple installation & easy operation

Direct pin-on mounting. Operators can get familiar with controls quickly, so you can start production with minimal downtime.

Optimized hydraulic cylinder with internal high-pressure hose

Hydraulic cylinders adopt built-in high-pressure hoses plus external protective sleeves. Hoses are well shielded from scrap impacts, reducing oil leak failures.

Buffer pads for shock absorption

Buffer pads fitted on the cylinder effectively cushion impact when jaws close, stabilise grabbing movements and extend the service life of hydraulic parts.

Large-diameter centre hinge joint

Thickened large centre pin reduces wear, delivers smoother jaw opening/closing and keeps grabbing action consistent under heavy loads.

Flexible custom options

We support custom build: vertical rotating type, swing non-rotating type, different tine thickness, opening size and mounting brackets to fit your excavator model.

Why Choose Our Excavator Lotus Grapple?



[✓] Higher working efficiency: Lightweight structure + smooth hydraulic action increase throughput and reduce excavator fuel cost

[✓] Long service life: Wear-resistant steel and hose protection cut maintenance frequency and spare part expense

[✓] Wide material adaptability: One grapple for waste, scrap steel and bulk debris, suitable for mixed recycling sites

[✓] Good return on investment: Less manual sorting, faster loading cycles and fewer breakdowns lower your overall operation cost [✓] Eco-friendly workflow: Better sorting efficiency supports waste classification and recycling, reducing landfill volume

Final Takeaway

If your site deals with municipal waste, scrap metal or bulk debris, the hydraulic lotus grapple is a practical upgrade for your excavator. With independent design and manufacturing, we adjust each unit to fit your working requirements. It helps your waste handling and recycling operation run faster, steadier and more economically.

FAQ

Q: What excavator size does this lotus grapple fit?

A: Standard range is 6–40 tonne excavators. Custom brackets are available for special machines.

Q: 4 tines or 6 tines, which one should I pick?

A: 4 tines are better for heavy scrap steel and big blocks; 6 tines work best for fluffy household waste and scattered light materials.

Q: Can I get a rotating version?

A: Yes. We offer vertical rotating models and fixed swing models according to your request.

Q: Are hydraulic hoses protected against scrap hits?

A: Yes, cylinders use built-in high-pressure hoses with protective outer sleeves to prevent damage from sharp scrap.

About us

Yantai Hemei Hydraulic Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer for excavator attachments with its own R&D, design, production and sales team.

We believe that quality is the life of the factory and productions can tell everything. So all of our products' quality are strictly under control by our nearly perfect pursuit. By continuous innovation and improvement, we have successively obtained ISO9001, CE Certificate, SGS Certificate and a number of technical patents.