Shandong Pulisi Chemical & Zibo Anhao Chemical To Shine Bright At KHIMIA 2026 In Moscow

The highly anticipated 29th International Exhibition of Chemicals & Sciences, KHIMIA 2026, is just around the corner! As Russia's premier flagship event for the chemical sector, this grand show will be held at Timiryazev Centre in Moscow from November 9 to 12, 2026. Chemical giants, bulk buyers and industry elites from across Eurasia will gather here to explore fresh market opportunities and embark on a new journey of cross-border chemical cooperation.

Shandong Pulisi Chemical Co., Ltd. joins hands with Zibo Anhao Chemical Co., Ltd. to make a powerful appearance at Booth 2E160. We bring a full portfolio of premium industrial chemical raw materials, including formic acid, propionic acid, calcium formate, sodium formate, sodium sulfide and sodium hydrosulfide. Our high-quality products empower core industries such as mineral processing, oilfield exploitation, leather manufacturing, water treatment, papermaking and feed additives, delivering stable and reliable raw material solutions for Russia and CIS markets.

All global purchasing partners are warmly invited to visit us at Booth 2E160! Come to inspect product samples, view complete authoritative quality certificates, and have in-person in-depth discussions with our professional sales and technical team. We will share first-hand market insights and tailor bulk supply plans, unlocking long-term and win-win strategic partnerships together.

Visitor opening hours: 10:00–18:00, November 9–11; 10:00–16:00, November 12. If you are searching for trusted chemical raw material suppliers, meet us at Booth 2E160, Timiryazev Centre in Moscow. Let's spark brilliant cooperation ideas face to face!

About us

Shandong Pulisi Chemical Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 (Stock Code: 307785). The company focuses on petrochemicals, mining chemicals, feed chemicals, and pharmaceutical chemicals. At present, the company has established long-term and stable partnerships with Fortune Global 500 companies such as China National Petroleum Corporation and Saint-Gobain. We always take customer demand as the core orientation and provide tailored solutions to help customers strengthen their market competitiveness.