The Philippines Strengthens Its Position As A Major Mineral Resource Hub In Southeast Asia

Located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines possesses abundant metallic and non-metallic mineral resources. It ranks among the top globally in reserves of nickel, copper, gold, and chromite. Despite limited current development, its mineral potential is immense, making it one of the world's significant mineral exporters.

Mineral Resources



Nickel: Proven nickel metal reserves stand at 4.8 million tons, ranking sixth globally. The deposits are predominantly lateritic nickel ores, characterized by shallow burial and low extraction difficulty, though the grade is relatively low.

Chromite: Proven reserves are approximately 38 million tons, making it the sixth-largest chromite reserve holder globally and the sole primary chromite producer in Southeast Asia.

Gold: Reserves amount to approximately 5,800 tons, ranking third worldwide in terms of reserves per unit area. Copper: As of 2024, the Philippines' Grade A copper reserves increased by 21.8% year-on-year to 4.02 million tons. The country ranks among the top globally in copper reserves, highlighting outstanding resource potential.

Distribution of Mineral Resources



Nickel: Primarily located in Northern Luzon, Southern Mindanao, and the central provinces of Pangasinan and Cavite. Nickel mining in the Philippines has a long history and mature technology. Main extraction methods include open-pit mining (applied to higher-grade ores) and underground mining (used for lower-grade ores).

Chromite: Distribution shows distinct regional concentration, forming three core metallogenic belts: the Luzon Chromite Belt, the Mindanao Chromite Belt, and the Samar Chromite Belt.

Gold: Placer gold deposits are widely distributed, mainly concentrated in river basins, coastal areas, and alluvial plains across Luzon, the central Visayas Islands, and parts of Mindanao. Copper: Mainly distributed in the mountainous provinces of Northern Luzon (Zambales, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya) and in the south (Northern Surigao, Davao, Eastern Davao, and the Tampakan area in Mindanao). A significant portion of these deposits remains unexplored or in the prospective stage.

Policy and Legal Environment



Foreign Ownership Restrictions: Under the Philippine Constitution, foreign equity in mining projects is generally capped at 40%. However, a key exception exists via the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA), which permits 100% foreign ownership but imposes high investment thresholds (e.g., a minimum capital investment of USD 50 million ).

Shift in Policy Direction: The Philippine mining policy has transitioned from restriction to encouragement. The new mining moratorium implemented in 2012, which lasted nine years, was lifted in 2021 to attract investment and revitalize the economy.

Latest Industrial Policy (EO 122): In August 2026, the Philippine President signed the National Policy Framework for the Critical Minerals Industry (Executive Order No. 122). Its core objectives are:



Ban on Raw Ore Exports: To promote domestic mineral processing, develop smelting and manufacturing industries, and enhance resource value addition.



Increased Exploration Efforts: A plan to systematically explore approximately 9 million hectares of high-potential areas. Streamlined Approval Processes: Establishing a“virtual one-stop” digital service platform to improve the efficiency of mining permit licensing.

About us

Hunan Sincere Chemicals Co., Ltd. is a leading chemical manufacturing company that was recombined in 2014. With over a decade of experience, we have established stable business relationships with clients from more than 60 different countries and regions. Our commitment to quality has been recognized through our ISO 9001:2015 international quality management system certification. As a member of Sincere Chemicals (HK) Co., Ltd., our corporation has built four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, which include Sulfate Product, Lead Nitrate, Sodium Metabisulfite, and Sodium Persulphate. All of our manufacturing plants are located in Hunan Province, which is a hub for chemical production in China. We have also set up our business office in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, which is conveniently located for our clients.