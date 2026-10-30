Zinc Sulfate Remains A Key Zinc Source For Industrial Surface Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews) Changsha,Hunan, China - October 30,2026

Zinc sulfate is an essential raw material for surface treatment processes, widely used in three mainstream processes: galvanizing, zinc phosphating and passivation. It is one of the fundamental materials that guarantee coating quality, corrosion resistance and production stability.

In electrogalvanizing, high-purity zinc sulfate steadily supplies zinc ions with consistent composition and controllable purity, laying the foundation for coating crystallization. It helps form a uniform, dense and smooth zinc coating, delivering stable zinc ions to ensure good appearance and long-term anti-corrosion performance of workpieces. Coating quality is affected by multiple factors including main salt concentration, additives, current density, pH value, temperature and agitation, among which zinc sulfate is a critical raw material.

For zinc phosphating, the key film-forming substance of phosphating solution is zinc dihydrogen phosphate (or zinc phosphate salts). As an important component, zinc sulfate replenishes and maintains Zn2+ concentration in the bath. Together with phosphoric acid and functional additives, it triggers interfacial reactions to form a continuous and compact conversion film on steel substrates. This film greatly improves adhesion between metal substrates and subsequent topcoats, and provides short-term rust protection.

Within passivation systems, zinc sulfate acts as an auxiliary component to regulate interfacial reactions and improve the uniformity and decorative appearance of passivation films. It assists in sealing and protecting galvanized layers, enhancing resistance to salt spray and moisture corrosion, and extending service life. It should be noted that zinc sulfate is not the main film-forming substance; it mainly serves auxiliary regulation and functional supplementation.

Galvanizing, phosphating and passivation are core surface treatment procedures prone to various process abnormalities, most of which stem from poor quality of zinc source materials. Three major industry pain points are summarized below:

Unstable bath solution: Impurities upset the chemical balance of the bath, requiring frequent chemical replenishment, shutdown and adjustment. This increases material and labor costs, and brings risks of defective batches and delayed delivery. Besides purity, sulfate accumulation must be managed via washing and filtration. Excess sulfate slows phosphating reactions, resulting in coarse, porous crystals and heavy ash deposition.Non-compact passivation films / coatings: Impurities in low-grade zinc sulfate disrupt film crystallization. In galvanizing, heavy metals such as copper and lead have higher deposition potential than zinc and tend to precipitate preferentially on cathodes, disturbing regular zinc electrodeposition and causing rough or dark coatings. Pinholes and pitting are mostly linked to organic impurities, surface tension or wettability issues. Phosphating often suffers from uneven film thickness, mottling and ash, which lead to coating peeling and rework.Insufficient corrosion resistance: Loose films cannot block moisture, air and corrosive media effectively. Workpieces rust easily, shortening service life and raising maintenance costs, and may even endanger end-product safety in severe cases.

High-quality zinc sulfate avoids impurity interference at the source, keeps electroplating and phosphating baths stable for long runs, reduces line adjustment frequency and lowers rework & scrap rates. Stable, controllable zinc ion supply ensures dense and uniform coatings and conversion films, balancing appearance, coating adhesion and long-term corrosion resistance. It delivers reliable and continuous zinc source supply for metal surface treatment production lines.

About us

Hunan Sincere Chemicals Co., Ltd. is a leading chemical manufacturing company that was recombined in 2014. With over a decade of experience, we have established stable business relationships with clients from more than 60 different countries and regions. Our commitment to quality has been recognized through our ISO 9001:2015 international quality management system certification. As a member of Sincere Chemicals (HK) Co., Ltd., our corporation has built four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, which include Sulfate Product, Lead Nitrate, Sodium Metabisulfite, and Sodium Persulphate. All of our manufacturing plants are located in Hunan Province, which is a hub for chemical production in China. We have also set up our business office in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, which is conveniently located for our clients.