Drew Kurlowski

Kurlowski's research and teaching interests focus on campaigns and elections, election law, voting behavior, political parties, and American political thought. He is the co-director of the Cincinnatus Center at Coastal Carolina University, a grant-funded center that promotes the study and discussion of American political thought in order to promote civic education and civic virtue.

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