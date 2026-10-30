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Drew Kurlowski

Drew Kurlowski


Date: 2026-10-30 01:35:49

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
Profile Articles

Kurlowski's research and teaching interests focus on campaigns and elections, election law, voting behavior, political parties, and American political thought. He is the co-director of the Cincinnatus Center at Coastal Carolina University, a grant-funded center that promotes the study and discussion of American political thought in order to promote civic education and civic virtue.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
Education
  • 2014 University of Missouri, Ph. D. Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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