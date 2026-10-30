Global Military Wearables Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 13.18 Billion At 8.3% CAGR As AI-Enabled Soldier Systems Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Wearables Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global military wearables market was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 5.94 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 13.18 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by soldier modernization programs, digital mission command, night vision upgrades, mixed-reality technology, health monitoring, and integrated power management.

The report evaluates head-worn night vision goggles, thermal imagers, mixed-reality and augmented reality headsets, tactical communication headsets, hearing protection, body-worn computers, mission command displays, wristwear, ringwear, navigation sensors, smart clothing, soldier power hubs, wearable energy sources, and exoskeletons. Body armor, ballistic helmet shells, hand-held and manpack radios, and aircraft-integrated helmet displays are excluded. Wearable batteries are assessed within soldier power management.

Soldier modernization accelerates military wearables demand

Armed forces are increasingly equipping personnel as connected nodes within digital battlefield networks. In Germany, BAAINBw signed a framework contract in February 2025 for the IdZ-ES (Infantry Soldier of the Future - Enhanced System) program worth up to EUR 3.1 billion through 2030. An April 2026 call-off valued at EUR 1.04 billion will equip an additional 8,600 soldiers, increasing Bundeswehr deployment to more than 12,000 individual sets.

In the U.S., the Army selected Anduril and Rivet in September 2025 to develop Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) prototypes under agreements valued at USD 159 million and USD 195 million, respectively. L3Harris has also delivered more than 20,000 Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) units. These programs demonstrate the shift from standalone equipment toward integrated soldier systems combining optics, communications, computing, power, and mission command.

Night vision modernization remains a major source of procurement activity, supported by Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD) contracts extending through 2033 and continued ENVG-B orders. European military wearables demand is also strengthening as NATO members work toward the defense spending target of 5% of GDP by 2035. INVISIO reflected this momentum by reporting record quarterly revenue of SEK 684 million at the end of 2025.

Weight, power, security, and interoperability remain critical challenges

Weight and ergonomics continue to constrain military wearable adoption. Soldier feedback concerning weight, form factor, and nausea contributed to the U.S. Army reducing planned Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) 1.2 procurement from 3,162 systems to zero and redirecting funding toward SBMC. Additional powered devices also increase battery requirements and logistics demands, potentially reducing mission endurance.

Other challenges include electronic signatures that can be detected or geolocated, cybersecurity risks associated with connected devices, exposure of fitness or location data, interoperability between multiple vendors and allied forces, and the cost of equipping large troop populations. Successful suppliers must balance capability with size, weight, power consumption, security, ruggedization, and user acceptance.

AI, mixed-reality, and health monitoring create new opportunities

AI-enabled mixed-reality headsets represent a significant growth opportunity. The predecessor IVAS contract awarded to Microsoft in 2021 was reported to be worth up to USD 22 billion, while an SBMC production decision could occur in fiscal year 2028. Anduril's partnership with Meta on the EagleEye headset further highlights the convergence of defense requirements and commercial technology.

Health and performance monitoring is another high-growth area. Oura, a Department of Defense supplier since 2019, has provided tens of thousands of rings to service members and is establishing a Fort Worth, Texas, manufacturing facility to support defense orders. Integrated power and data systems are also gaining importance, supported by INVISIO's acquisition of the UltraLYNX line and Ultralife's backlog of conformal wearable battery orders.

Segment and regional outlook

Headwear is expected to account for the largest military wearables market share in 2026 due to sustained procurement of night vision, thermal imaging, and mixed-reality systems. Wristwear & ringwear is forecast to record the highest CAGR as armed forces expand the use of health and performance monitoring for fatigue management, fitness assessment, and early illness detection. Hearables will benefit from demand for tactical communication headsets and advanced hearing protection.

Vision & surveillance technology is expected to lead the market in 2026, while computing & mission command is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Hardware will retain the largest component share, but software is expected to expand more rapidly as AI applications, software-defined wearables, tactical-edge computing, and over-the-air capability updates become central to soldier systems.

Standalone wearables are expected to represent the larger connectivity segment in 2026. However, networked & integrated soldier systems will grow faster as defense organizations connect personnel to digital command networks and procure complete platoon-level solutions. The army will remain the largest end user, while special operations forces are forecast to record the highest CAGR due to earlier adoption of mixed-reality, communications, and health monitoring technologies.

North America is expected to lead the global military wearables market in 2026. U.S. investment in BiNOD, ENVG-B, SBMC, and health monitoring is supported by an established supplier ecosystem that includes defense contractors and commercial technology companies. Europe is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR, driven by IdZ-ES, increased NATO spending, and multi-year procurement agreements. Asia-Pacific will retain a significant share through programs in India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and China. Israel, Turkiye, and Gulf states support demand in the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil leads adoption in Latin America.

Competitive landscape

The military wearables market is moderately fragmented, with defense primes, soldier system integrators, optronics specialists, tactical audio companies, defense technology startups, and commercial technology providers competing for contracts. Key strategies include AI and mixed-reality investment, integrated system development, acquisitions, framework agreements, partnerships, production expansion, and local manufacturing.

Notable developments include Anduril assuming responsibility for the IVAS contract in April 2025, SBMC prototype awards to Anduril and Rivet, Rheinmetall's IdZ-ES framework and call-off, and Elbit Systems of America's May 2026 ENVG-B delivery order.

Companies profiled include Anduril Industries, Inc., Rivet Industries, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Thales S.A., Safran S.A., INVISIO AB, 3M Company, Gentex Corporation, Oura Health Oy, Teledyne FLIR, Theon International plc, Exosens, Aselsan A.S., Bharat Electronics Limited, and Ultralife Corporation.

Report value for stakeholders



Provides global military wearables market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses soldier modernization, digital mission command, night vision, mixed-reality, and health monitoring demand.

Evaluates adoption barriers related to weight, power, electronic signature, interoperability, security, and cost.

Identifies high-growth wearable types, technologies, components, connectivity models, end users, and regions.

Tracks contracts, partnerships, acquisitions, investments, pricing, and competitive positioning. Supports product planning, procurement strategy, program capture, partnerships, and investment decisions.

The report provides defense suppliers, system integrators, government agencies, and investors with actionable insight into the technologies, programs, companies, and regional markets shaping military wearable procurement through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Large-Scale Soldier Modernization Programs

4.2.1.2. Digitization of Dismounted Mission Command

4.2.1.3. Rising Demand for Advanced Night Vision and Situational Awareness

4.2.1.4. Increasing European Defense Spending on Soldier Equipment

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Weight and Ergonomic Burden of Body-Worn Systems

4.2.2.2. Growing Electrical Power Demands on the Individual Soldier

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. AI-Enabled Mixed-Reality Headsets

4.2.3.2. Soldier Health and Performance Monitoring

4.2.3.3. Integrated Soldier Power and Data Architectures

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Electronic Signature and Risk of Detection

4.2.4.2. Interoperability Across Systems and Allies

4.2.4.3. Affordability at Scale

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Convergence of Commercial Consumer Technology and Defense Wearables

4.3.2. Shift from Standalone Devices to Integrated Soldier Systems

4.3.3. Software-Defined Wearables and Over-the-Air Updates

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.4.1. Image Intensification and Fused Thermal Night Vision

4.4.2. Augmented and Mixed-Reality Displays

4.4.3. AI and Computer Vision at the Tactical Edge

4.4.4. Tactical Audio and Hearing Protection Technologies

4.4.5. Physiological Sensing and Health Analytics

4.4.6. Conformal Power and Power Management

4.4.7. Smart Textiles and Thermal Regulation

4.4.8. Exoskeletons and Load Carriage

4.5. Military Wearables Ecosystem

4.5.1. Component, Sensor, and Chip Suppliers

4.5.2. Optics and Optronics Manufacturers

4.5.3. Wearable Device Manufacturers

4.5.4. Soldier System Integrators and Prime Contractors

4.5.5. Commercial Technology Partners

4.5.6. Armed Forces and Procurement Agencies

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.7.1. Export Control Regulations (ITAR, EAR, Night Vision Controls)

4.7.2. Military Environmental and Ruggedization Standards

4.7.3. Data Security and Privacy Requirements for Wearable Data

4.7.4. Interoperability Standards for Soldier Systems

4.8. Soldier Modernization Programs

4.8.1. U.S. Soldier Borne Mission Command and Night Vision Programs

4.8.2. Germany IdZ-ES and European Soldier Programs

4.8.3. Asia-Pacific Soldier Modernization Programs

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.10. Pricing Analysis

4.11. Investment & M&A Landscape

5. Military Wearables Market, by Wearable Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Headwear

5.2.1. Night Vision & Thermal Systems

5.2.2. Mixed-Reality Headsets

5.3. Eyewear

5.4. Hearables

5.4.1. Tactical Communication Headsets

5.4.2. Hearing Protection

5.5. Bodywear

5.5.1. Smart Textiles

5.5.2. Power & Data Vests

5.6. Wristwear & Ringwear

5.7. Exoskeletons

6. Military Wearables Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Vision & Surveillance

6.3. Communication & Audio

6.4. Computing & Mission Command

6.5. Health & Performance Monitoring

6.6. Power Management

6.7. Navigation & Positioning

6.8. Smart Textiles

6.9. Mobility Augmentation

7. Military Wearables Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.3. Software

7.4. Services

8. Military Wearables Market, by Connectivity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Standalone Wearables

8.3. Networked & Integrated Soldier Systems

9. Military Wearables Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Army

9.3. Marine Corps

9.4. Special Operations Forces

9.5. Navy

9.6. Air Force

10. Military Wearables Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Netherlands

10.3.5. Poland

10.3.6. Italy

10.3.7. Nordic Countries

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. India

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Israel

10.5.2. Turkiye

10.5.3. Saudi Arabia

10.5.4. UAE

10.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Brazil

10.6.2. Rest of Latin America

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Anduril Industries, Inc.

12.2. Rivet Industries, Inc.

12.3. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

12.4. Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.5. Rheinmetall AG

12.6. Thales S.A.

12.7. Safran S.A.

12.8. INVISIO AB

12.9. 3M Company

12.10. Gentex Corporation

12.11. Oura Health Oy

12.12. Teledyne FLIR

12.13. Theon International plc

12.14. Exosens

12.15. Aselsan A.S.

12.16. Bharat Electronics Limited

12.17. Ultralife Corporation

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [321]

List of Figures [50]

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