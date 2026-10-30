Global Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach $4.41 Billion As Endoscopic, Swallowable, And Post-GLP-1 Solutions Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.The global anti-obesity medical devices market was valued at USD 2.40 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.51 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 4.41 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the obesity treatment gap, clinical evidence, device technologies, regulatory pathways, reimbursement, pricing, product pipelines, competitive positioning, and the impact of GLP-1 medications on procedure demand. It covers surgical devices, endoscopic systems, intragastric balloons, gastric bands, neuromodulation devices, and ingestible & oral devices. Medicines and consumer slimming products not regulated as medical devices are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Demand is supported by the large population living with obesity and the low proportion receiving treatment. According to the World Health Organization, 890 million adults were living with obesity in 2022. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery recorded 270,089 U.S. bariatric operations in 2023, while less than 1% of eligible patients undergo surgery annually.

Updated eligibility guidelines, durable clinical outcomes, and approvals for less invasive technologies are expected to support market expansion. The 2022 ASMBS and IFSO guidelines lowered surgical eligibility to a BMI of 35 regardless of comorbidities and to 30 for patients with metabolic disease. A 51,085-patient study presented at the ASMBS 2025 meeting reported 24% total weight loss two years after sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass, compared with 4.7% among patients prescribed GLP-1 drugs for at least six months.

GLP-1 medications remain the market's primary restraint. Procedures at accredited U.S. centers declined to slightly more than 177,000 in 2024, approximately 23% below the 2022 peak. U.S. intragastric balloon procedures also fell from 4,358 in 2022 to 1,461 in 2023. Limited reimbursement for balloons and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, previous FDA safety communications, and the financial vulnerability of specialist developers continue to affect adoption.

Weight maintenance following GLP-1 discontinuation represents a significant opportunity. A JAMA Network Open study involving more than 125,000 U.S. patients found that 64.8% of patients without diabetes discontinued GLP-1 treatment within one year. Clinical evidence also indicates substantial weight regain after treatment ends. These findings are encouraging investment in device-drug combinations, maintenance indications, digital support, and muscle-preservation programs.

Segment Outlook



Device type: Surgical devices are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and revisional procedures. Endoscopic devices are projected to record the highest CAGR, driven by endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, duodenal therapies, clinical evidence, and demand for less invasive treatment.

Approach: Surgical procedures are expected to lead the market due to established insurance coverage, clinical evidence, and durable outcomes. Swallowable & non-invasive devices are forecast to grow fastest, supported by the February 2026 FDA approval of the Allurion Gastric Balloon System.

Treatment intent: Primary weight loss is expected to remain the largest segment in 2026. Weight maintenance after pharmacotherapy is projected to expand at the highest CAGR as patients seek durable options after discontinuing GLP-1 medications.

BMI category: BMI 40 and above is expected to lead in 2026. BMI 27.5 to 34.9 is forecast to grow fastest, supported by lower eligibility thresholds for Asian patients and broader use of balloons, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, and other less invasive devices. End user: Hospitals are expected to retain the largest share because accredited bariatric programs, robotic systems, and complex revisions remain concentrated in hospital settings. Specialty obesity & gastroenterology clinics are projected to grow fastest as treatment moves beyond operating rooms.

Regional Market Opportunities

North America is expected to remain the largest anti-obesity medical devices market in 2026. The region benefits from high procedure volumes, established reimbursement for bariatric surgery, leading medical technology companies, and early regulatory approvals. Europe is also expected to hold a significant share, supported by publicly funded bariatric surgery programs and its established role as a launch market for obesity devices.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036 due to rising obesity and diabetes prevalence, lower BMI eligibility thresholds, expanding surgical capacity, and increasing adoption of endoscopic procedures. China and India are developing bariatric programs, while the high cost of branded GLP-1 medications may strengthen demand for device-based treatment. Brazil and Mexico lead adoption in Latin America, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE are supporting growth across the Middle East & Africa. Turkiye remains an important destination for bariatric medical tourism.

Competitive Landscape

Large medical technology companies dominate surgical stapling, energy devices, access systems, and robotics, while specialist developers compete across balloons, endoscopic platforms, duodenal therapies, and ingestible products. Competitive performance depends on clinical efficacy, durability, safety, reimbursement, ease of use, and compatibility with medication-based care.

Important strategic developments include Boston Scientific's 2023 acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery, the 2026 FDA approval of Allurion's swallowable balloon, Allurion's move toward combining its system with low-dose GLP-1 therapy, and Fractyl Health's pivotal program evaluating weight maintenance after tirzepatide treatment.

Companies profiled include Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon), Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A., Allurion Technologies, Inc., Fractyl Health, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., GI Dynamics, Inc., and Spatz Medical.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global anti-obesity medical devices market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effect of GLP-1 medications on bariatric surgery, endoscopic procedures, and balloon demand.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by device type, approach, treatment intent, BMI category, end user, and geography.

Evaluates reimbursement gaps, regulatory developments, clinical evidence, pricing, and adoption barriers.

Tracks swallowable balloons, endoscopic suturing, duodenal mucosal resurfacing, drug-eluting devices, and combination therapy strategies.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, pipeline, financial position, strategic developments, and market share. Supports product development, clinical planning, market access, partnerships, investment analysis, and regional expansion.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Procedure Volume x Device Utilization x Price)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Share of Surgical and Endoscopic Device Revenues)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Large and Undertreated Population Living with Obesity

4.2.1.2. Durable Weight Loss with Device-Based Treatment

4.2.1.3. Regulatory Approvals Expanding Less Invasive Options

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Substitution of GLP-1 Medications for Procedures

4.2.2.2. Commercial Fragility of Non-Surgical Device Companies

4.2.2.3. Limited Reimbursement for Endoscopic and Non-Surgical Therapies

4.2.2.4. Safety Concerns and Regulatory Scrutiny

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Weight Maintenance After GLP-1 Discontinuation

4.2.3.2. Device and Drug Combination Therapies

4.2.3.3. Rising Procedure Volumes in Emerging Markets

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Demonstrating Durable Outcomes Relative to Medications and Surgery

4.2.4.2. Integrating Devices with Pharmacotherapy

4.2.4.3. Generating Evidence for Post-Medication Weight Maintenance

4.2.4.4. Uncertainty in Procedure Volumes

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. From Surgery-Only Treatment to a Multi-Modal Obesity Care Continuum

4.3.2. Rise of Endoscopic and Swallowable Devices

4.3.3. Shift Toward Gastric Bypass and Revisional Surgery

4.3.4. Integration of Digital and Muscle-Focused Support Platforms

4.4. Obesity Treatment Landscape

4.4.1. Epidemiology and Treatment Gap

4.4.2. Pharmacotherapy and Its Impact on Device Demand

4.4.3. Positioning of Devices Across the Care Continuum

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Surgical Stapling, Energy, and Robotics

4.5.2. Endoscopic Suturing and Plication

4.5.3. Intragastric Balloons (Endoscopic and Swallowable)

4.5.4. Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing and Endoscopic Liners

4.5.5. Neuromodulation and Electrical Stimulation

4.5.6. Ingestible and Oral Devices

4.6. Clinical Evidence Analysis

4.6.1. Surgery Versus Pharmacotherapy

4.6.2. Endoscopic and Balloon Pivotal Trials

4.6.3. Post-GLP-1 Weight Maintenance Studies

4.7. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape

4.7.1. FDA Pathways for Obesity Devices

4.7.2. CE Marking and EU Medical Device Regulation

4.7.3. Coverage for Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures

4.8. Pipeline Analysis

4.9. Pricing Analysis

4.10. Value Chain Analysis

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market, by Device Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Surgical Devices

5.2.1. Stapling Devices

5.2.2. Energy Devices

5.2.3. Access & Suturing Devices

5.2.4. Robotic Instruments & Accessories

5.3. Endoscopic Devices

5.3.1. Endoscopic Suturing & Plication Systems

5.3.2. Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing Systems

5.3.3. Endoscopic Liners

5.4. Intragastric Balloons

5.4.1. Endoscopically Placed Balloons

5.4.2. Swallowable Balloons

5.5. Gastric Bands

5.6. Neuromodulation Devices

5.7. Ingestible & Oral Devices

6. Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market, by Approach

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Surgical

6.3. Endoscopic

6.4. Swallowable & Non-Invasive

7. Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market, by Treatment Intent

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Primary Weight Loss

7.3. Weight Maintenance After Pharmacotherapy

7.4. Revisional Treatment

7.5. Combination Therapy

8. Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market, by BMI Category

8.1. Introduction

8.2. BMI 27.5 to 34.9

8.3. BMI 35 to 39.9

8.4. BMI 40 and Above

9. Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.4. Specialty Obesity & Gastroenterology Clinics

10. Anti-Obesity Medical Devices Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Belgium

10.3.7. Nordic Countries

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. Japan

10.4.4. South Korea

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Southeast Asia

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Colombia

10.5.4. Argentina

10.5.5. Chile

10.5.6. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. Kuwait

10.6.3. UAE & Qatar

10.6.4. Turkiye

10.6.5. Egypt

10.6.6. South Africa

10.6.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Pipeline, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Surgical Device and Robotics Leaders

12.1. Medtronic plc

12.2. Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

12.3. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

12.4. Teleflex Incorporated

12.5. Applied Medical Resources Corporation

12.6. CONMED Corporation

Endoscopy Companies

12.7. Boston Scientific Corporation

12.8. Olympus Corporation

12.9. Cook Medical LLC

12.10. Endo Tools Therapeutics S.A.

Specialist Obesity Device Developers

12.11. Allurion Technologies, Inc.

12.12. Fractyl Health, Inc.

12.13. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

12.14. GI Dynamics, Inc.

12.15. Spatz Medical

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [372]



List of Figures [49]

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