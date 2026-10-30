Benchtop Sequencers Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $5.73 Billion As AI And Decentralized Sequencing Drive 9.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Benchtop Sequencers Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global benchtop sequencers market is projected to reach $5.73 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by the decentralization of clinical sequencing from reference laboratories to point-of-care institutions, intensifying platform competition, and sustained public-health genomic surveillance and biosecurity funding. Competition among manufacturers is improving sequencing cost, accuracy, and turnaround time while increasing access across clinical, research, and government settings.

Additional growth opportunities are emerging from integrated sample-to-report automation, AI-assisted variant interpretation, and subscription-based software and services. National genome programmes in emerging markets, decentralized public-health networks, and rapid-turnaround, infrastructure-light sequencing platforms are also expanding the number of addressable sites. These developments are expected to strengthen demand for benchtop sequencing instruments, consumables, reagents, analytics, and associated services throughout the forecast period.

The report provides historical market data for 2025, estimated market data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the benchtop sequencers market by product, technology, read type, throughput, application, end user, and geography.

Product Outlook

Consumables & Reagents are expected to account for the largest share of the benchtop sequencers market in 2026. Demand is supported by the per-run use of flow cells, sequencing reagents, and library-preparation kits. Platform lock-in following clinical assay validation also contributes to recurring purchases over a five- to eight-year instrument life, during which cumulative consumable expenditure typically exceeds the original capital investment.

Software & Services are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth will be supported by CAP/CLIA pipeline validation requirements, tighter 2026 compliance expectations, and increasing adoption of AI-assisted variant interpretation offered through subscription models.

Technology Outlook

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to its extensive validated assay ecosystem, broad published-evidence base, and substantial installed base. Replacement barriers remain high because laboratories have invested significantly in CAP/CLIA-validated workflows.

Nanopore sequencing and newer chemistries are expected to record the fastest growth. Key developments include Roche's Sequencing by Expansion (SBX), scheduled to launch on Axelios in 2026, and avidity-based approaches such as Element Biosciences' AVITI platform. Demand is being supported by real-time analysis, long-read sequencing, and native-modification capabilities for structural variation and epigenetic research.

Application and End-user Outlook

Clinical Diagnostics & Oncology account for the largest application share in 2026. Growth is underpinned by comprehensive genomic profiling for therapy selection and rare-disease diagnosis, supported by established reimbursement pathways and clinical guidelines.

Infectious Disease & Genomic Surveillance is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment. Public-health investment remains a major catalyst, including the proposed $52 million FY 2026 CDC Biothreat Radar allocation. Reported returns of approximately $31 per $1 invested in the GenomeTrakr foodborne surveillance network further demonstrate the potential value of distributed genomic surveillance.

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories represent the largest end-user segment in 2026, reflecting established in-house molecular pathology capabilities and CAP/CLIA accreditation. Public Health & Government Laboratories are expected to register the fastest growth as biosurveillance mandates and multi-year procurement frameworks support broader sequencing capacity.

Regional Market Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the benchtop sequencers market in 2026. The region benefits from a high concentration of CAP/CLIA-accredited laboratories, established reimbursement for comprehensive genomic profiling, and continued federal biosurveillance funding.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest CAGR through 2036. National genome and precision-medicine programmes in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore are accelerating adoption. Domestic platform manufacturing is also reducing landed instrument costs and improving access to benchtop sequencing technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the benchtop sequencers market include Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (U.K.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Element Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. (China), Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Ultima Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Twist Bioscience Corporation (U.S.), 10x Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the global benchtop sequencers market?

At what rate is market demand projected to grow over the next 10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates?

Which factors influence market growth at the regional and country levels?

What opportunities are available to established companies and new market entrants?

Which product, technology, read type, throughput, application, and end-user segments are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Which regions and countries offer significant growth opportunities for benchtop sequencer manufacturers?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products do they offer? Which recent strategic developments are shaping the competitive landscape, and how are they affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.2.1. Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2.2. Platforms Included and Excluded, by Vendor

1.3. Market Ecosystem

1.4. Currency and Limitations

1.4.1. Currency

1.4.2. Limitations

1.5. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research and Validation

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Decentralisation of Clinical Sequencing from Reference Laboratories to Point-of-Care Institutions

4.2.1.2. Platform Competition Improving Cost, Accuracy, and Turnaround Concurrently

4.2.1.3. Public-Health Genomic Surveillance and Biosecurity Funding Supporting Distributed Sequencing Capacity

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Total Cost of Ownership and Bioinformatics Talent Scarcity Limiting Adoption

4.2.2.2. Consumable Lock-In and Revalidation Cost Constraining Platform Switching

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging-Market National Genome Programmes and Decentralised Public-Health Networks

4.2.3.2. Integrated Sample-to-Report Automation and AI Variant Interpretation

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Regulatory Validation Burden, Reimbursement Uncertainty, and Genomic Data Governance

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Convergence of Long-Read, Short-Read, and Multiomic Capability on a Single Bench Footprint

4.3.2. Rapid Turnaround, Room-Temperature Reagents, and Infrastructure-Light Deployment as Buying Criteria

4.3.3. Upward Extension of the Benchtop Class into High-Throughput Price Tiers

4.4. Vendor Selection Criteria and Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.5. Use Cases

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

4.6.3. Threat of Substitutes: Moderate

4.6.4. Threat of New Entrants: Moderate to High

4.6.5. Degree of Competition: High

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Pricing Analysis

4.8.1. Instrument Capital Cost

4.8.2. Cost per Gigabase

4.8.3. Cost per Sample and Total Cost of Ownership

4.9. Technology Analysis

4.9.1. Comparative Platform Assessment

4.9.2. Adjacent Production-Scale Platforms and Their Influence on Benchtop Demand

4.10. Regulatory Landscape

4.11. Reimbursement Landscape for Sequencing-Based Testing

4.12. Genomic Data Governance, Privacy, and Sovereignty Analysis

4.13. Trade, Export Control, and Supply Chain Analysis

4.14. PESTEL Analysis

5. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Consumables & Reagents

5.3.1. Flow Cells & Chips

5.3.2. Sequencing Reagents

5.3.3. Library Preparation Kits

5.4. Software & Services

5.4.1. Bioinformatics & Analysis Software

5.4.2. Instrument Service & Support

6. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

6.3. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

6.4. Nanopore Sequencing

6.5. Avidity Sequencing

6.6. Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

6.7. Other Technologies

7. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by Read Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Short-Read Sequencing

7.3. Long-Read Sequencing

8. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by Throughput

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Low Throughput (< 10 GB per Run)

8.3. Mid Throughput (10-100 GB per Run)

8.4. High Throughput (>100 GB per Run)

9. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinical Diagnostics & Oncology

9.2.1. Comprehensive Genomic Profiling

9.2.2. Minimal Residual Disease & Liquid Biopsy

9.2.3. Hereditary & Rare Disease Testing

9.3. Infectious Disease & Genomic Surveillance

9.4. Reproductive & Genetic Health

9.5. Drug Discovery & Translational Research

9.6. Agrigenomics & Applied Testing

9.7. Other Applications

10. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

10.3. Academic & Research Institutions

10.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.5. Public Health & Government Laboratories

10.6. CROs & Contract Testing Organizations

10.7. Other End Users

11. Benchtop Sequencers Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Switzerland

11.3.7. Netherlands

11.3.8. Nordic Countries

11.3.9. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Singapore

11.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

11.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Saudi Arabia

11.6.2. U.A.E.

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. South Africa

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Illumina, Inc.

13.1.1. Business Overview

13.1.2. Financial Overview

13.1.3. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.1.4. Strategic Developments

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.2.1. Business Overview

13.2.2. Financial Overview

13.2.3. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.2.4. Strategic Developments

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

13.3.1. Business Overview

13.3.2. Financial Overview

13.3.3. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.3.4. Strategic Developments

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.4. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

13.4.1. Business Overview

13.4.2. Financial Overview

13.4.3. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.4.4. Strategic Developments

13.4.5. SWOT Analysis

13.5. Element Biosciences, Inc.

13.5.1. Business Overview

13.5.2. Financial Overview

13.5.3. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.5.4. Strategic Developments

13.5.5. SWOT Analysis

13.6. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

13.6.1. Business Overview

13.6.2. Financial Overview

13.6.3. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.6.4. Strategic Developments

13.6.5. SWOT Analysis

13.7. Complete Genomics, Inc.

13.7.1. Business Overview

13.7.2. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.7.3. Strategic Developments

13.7.4. SWOT Analysis

13.8. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

13.8.1. Business Overview

13.8.2. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.8.3. Strategic Developments

13.8.4. SWOT Analysis

13.9. GeneMind Biosciences Co., Ltd.

13.9.1. Business Overview

13.9.2. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.9.3. Strategic Developments

13.9.4. SWOT Analysis

13.10. Salus BioMed

13.10.1. Business Overview

13.10.2. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.10.3. Strategic Developments

13.10.4. SWOT Analysis

13.11. Qitan Technology Co., Ltd.

13.11.1. Business Overview

13.11.2. Benchtop Sequencers Portfolio

13.11.3. Strategic Developments

13.11.4. SWOT Analysis

14. Appendix

14.1. Available Customization

14.2. Related Reports

List of Tables [334]

List of Figures [54]

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