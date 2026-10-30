Pharmaceutical Automation Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Pharma 4.0, AI, And Robotics Fuel 10.2% CAGR Toward USD 39.57 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Automation Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global pharmaceutical automation market is projected to reach approximately USD 39.57 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 14.99 billion in 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being driven by the accelerating transition toward Pharma 4.0 and the integration of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Rising global demand for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and personalized medicines is increasing pressure on manufacturers to improve production capacity, process consistency, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance.

Automated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, including robots, sensors, machine vision systems, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) platforms, are helping companies reduce human error, limit contamination risks, and maintain data integrity throughout the production lifecycle. The expansion of continuous manufacturing and real-time release testing is also increasing demand for digitally connected production environments.

Digital twin technologies are supporting process optimization, lower development costs, and faster production changeovers. At the same time, sustainability-focused pharmaceutical automation is helping manufacturers reduce solvent use, energy consumption, and operational waste. Investments in manufacturing infrastructure across emerging markets and the adoption of collaborative robots in laboratories and production facilities are expected to create further opportunities for automation technology providers.

Pharmaceutical Automation Market Segmentation

The report segments the pharmaceutical automation market by offering, mode of automation, end user, and geography. It also provides country-level market analysis and an assessment of the competitive landscape.

Offering Analysis

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical automation market in 2026. Demand is supported by investments in plant instrumentation, enterprise-level controls, and plant-level control systems. Key technologies include robots, sensors, machine vision systems, motors and drives, relays and switches, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), SCADA, DCS, and PLC platforms.

The services segment is projected to record significant growth through 2036. The increasing complexity of connecting Pharma 4.0 technologies with legacy infrastructure is creating demand for integration and installation, maintenance and support, advisory and training, consulting, and safety and security services.

Mode of Automation Analysis

Fully automatic systems are expected to register the fastest growth and represent a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Adoption is increasing as pharmaceutical companies pursue high-speed, high-volume production with minimal human intervention. These systems are particularly important in sterile manufacturing and high-potency drug production, where process consistency, traceability, and contamination control are essential.

Semi-automatic systems remain part of the market assessment, particularly for facilities seeking phased automation or continued operator involvement in selected production processes.

End User Analysis

Large pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Their financial resources, production scale, and global operations support investment in enterprise-level and plant-wide pharmaceutical automation solutions.

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing development and manufacturing to obtain specialized expertise, production flexibility, and scalable capacity. In response, CDMOs are investing in advanced automation to improve quality, efficiency, and competitiveness.

Biotechnology and advanced therapy companies also represent an important end-user segment as production requirements for biologics, cell therapies, gene therapies, and personalized treatments become more complex.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global pharmaceutical automation market in 2026. The region benefits from an established pharmaceutical industry, strong industrial engineering capabilities, and a well-developed automation technology ecosystem. Countries assessed include Germany, U.K., Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. Expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing in China and India, government support for industrial automation, and increased adoption of advanced production technologies are strengthening the regional market. Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are also included in the regional assessment.

The report additionally evaluates North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical automation market include Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, FANUC CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Syntegon Technology GmbH.

Report Coverage

The report examines historical and current pharmaceutical automation market revenue, projected demand over the next 7-10 years, major growth drivers, market constraints, and opportunities for established companies and new entrants. It identifies high-potential segments by offering, mode of automation, and end user, while analyzing regional trends, product and service portfolios, competitive positioning, and recent strategic developments affecting the global market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.3. Market Analysis, by Mode of Automation

3.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Adoption of AI and Advanced Analytics in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

4.2.2. Expansion of Continuous Manufacturing and Real-Time Release Testing

4.2.3. Increasing Demand for Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapy, and High-Precision Manufacturing

4.2.4. Regulatory Emphasis on Data Integrity and Digital Compliance

4.3. Market Restraints

4.3.1. High Capital Investment and Long Implementation Cycles

4.3.2. Integration Challenges with Legacy Manufacturing Systems

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.4.1. Adoption of IIoT, Cloud-Based Automation, and Edge Computing

4.4.2. Sustainability-Driven Automation and Energy Optimization

4.4.3. Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Markets

4.5. Market Challenges

4.5.1. Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Manufacturing Ecosystems

4.5.2. Shortage of Skilled Workforce for Advanced Automation Systems

4.5.3. Interoperability and Standardization Issues

4.6. Market Trends

4.6.1. Integration of Digital Twin and Simulation Technologies

4.6.2. Growing Deployment of Robotics and Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

4.6.3. Convergence of MES, SCADA, DCS, and Advanced Analytics Platforms

4.6.4. Smart Inspection Systems and Vision-Based Quality Control

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.8.1. Component and Hardware Suppliers

4.8.2. Automation Hardware & Software Providers

4.8.3. System Integrators

4.8.4. Enterprise Automation & Analytics Providers

4.8.5. Aftermarket Services and Lifecycle Support

5. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Enterprise-Level Controls

5.2.1.1. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

5.2.1.2. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

5.2.1.3. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

5.2.2. Plant Instrumentation

5.2.2.1. Sensors

5.2.2.2. Robots

5.2.2.2.1. Articulated Robots

5.2.2.2.2. Cartesian Robots

5.2.2.2.3. Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (SCARA)

5.2.2.2.4. Collaborative Robots

5.2.2.2.5. Other Robots

5.2.2.3. Motors & Drives

5.2.2.4. Machine Vision Systems

5.2.2.4.1. Cameras

5.2.2.4.2. Optics and LED Lighting

5.2.2.5. Relays & Switches

5.2.2.6. Other Plant Instrumentation Solutions

5.2.3. Plant-Level Controls

5.2.3.1. Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

5.2.3.2. Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

5.2.3.3. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.2.3.4. Other Plant-Level Controls

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Integration & Installation Services

5.3.2. Maintenance & Support Services

5.3.3. Advisory, Training, and Consulting Services

5.3.4. Safety & Security Services

6. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by Mode of Automation

6.1. Overview

6.2. Semi-Automatic Systems

6.3. Fully Automatic Systems

7. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Large Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

7.2.1. Small Molecule Manufacturers (OSD & Injectables)

7.2.2. Biologics & Biosimilars Manufacturers

7.2.3. Vaccine Manufacturers

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

7.4. Biotechnology & Advanced Therapy Companies

7.4.1. Cell & Gene Therapy Developers

7.4.2. mRNA & Novel Platform Developers

7.4.3. Others

8. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. Netherlands

8.2.5. Sweden

8.2.6. France

8.2.7. Spain

8.2.8. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. India

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Singapore

8.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. North America

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.2. Canada

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Mexico

8.5.2. Brazil

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. South Africa

8.6.2. UAE

8.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.6.4. Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Siemens AG (Germany)

10.2. Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

10.3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

10.4. ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

10.5. FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

10.6. Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

10.7. KUKA AG (Germany)

10.8. Schneider Electric SE (France)

10.9. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

10.10. YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan)

10.11. Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

10.12. OMRON Corporation (Japan)

10.13. Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

10.14. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

10.15. Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)

10.16. Others

11. Appendix

11.1. Available Customization

11.2. Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900