Tanzania Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Nationwide Scale-Up Of Transport Infrastructure Including Roads, Rail, Ports, And Airports Creates A $19.01 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tanzania Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Tanzania construction market size is expected to increase from USD 10.70 billion in 2025 to USD 11.78 billion in 2026. It is forecast to reach USD 19.01 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.05% from 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by sustained government infrastructure spending, expanding public-private partnerships (PPPs), rapid urbanization, affordable housing programs, and rising investment in transport and energy networks.

Government Infrastructure Investment and Public-Private Partnerships Support Growth

Tanzania's 2024/25 budget prioritizes major civil works, while revisions to the PPP Act have reduced procedural barriers and encouraged the registration of new projects. The Tanzania Electronic Investment Window is shortening approval timelines, and the removal of 374 minor fees is helping reduce project overheads.

Strong PPP pipelines are developing across rail, energy, logistics, and transportation corridors. These frameworks provide private operators with clearer revenue and risk structures aligned with multilateral lending requirements. They also strengthen the Tanzania construction market's ability to attract long-tenor financing, improve cost recovery, and incorporate life-cycle maintenance into project planning.

Urbanization and Affordable Housing Programs Drive Residential Demand

Dar es Salaam's population of nearly 5 million, combined with Tanzania's estimated housing deficit of 3 million units, is creating significant demand for residential construction. Investment in the Samia Housing Scheme and National Housing Corporation projects is widening access to housing finance and increasing institutional demand for serviced land.

Pension-fund-backed Watumishi Housing Investment is extending its rent-to-own model across 19 regions, demonstrating the growing role of diversified financing in residential development. Rising disposable incomes and zoning policies that encourage higher-density construction are also supporting multi-family and mixed-use projects in major urban areas.

Infrastructure Remains the Largest Construction Segment

Infrastructure represented 38.55% of construction spending in 2025, making it the market's largest segment. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% through 2031. The World Bank's USD 200 million backing for the Dodoma Integrated and Sustainable Transport project highlights continued multilateral support and is expected to increase the city's economic output by 2% following completion.

Future infrastructure growth will depend on improved corridor connectivity, port expansion, energy development, and the continued maturation of Tanzania's PPP framework. Private investment in toll roads, logistics parks, and related assets is expected to supplement public funding. Major projects are also encouraging the adoption of digital project-management systems and more efficient construction practices.

New Construction Leads Market Activity

New construction accounted for 83.40% of the market in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.12%. The segment will remain the primary source of industry revenue as Tanzania develops new infrastructure, housing, and social facilities. The Annual Development Plan allocates USD 6.3 billion to civil and social projects, reinforcing demand for greenfield development.

Renovation remains smaller but strategically important. Projects such as the USD 16.7 million Kigoma Port refurbishment focus on improving capacity, safety, and operational performance. Demand for building retrofits is also increasing as corporate tenants seek energy audits and efficiency improvements before renewing leases. Growth is constrained by fragmented projects and incomplete documentation for older buildings, although incentives for energy-efficient retrofits could create opportunities for specialized contractors.

Construction Material Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Volatility in cement, steel, and other construction material prices continues to pressure project budgets. Cement prices increased to USD 7.5 per bag even as domestic production capacity exceeded 9.1 million tonnes, reflecting tax, logistics, and supply-chain challenges. Planned upstream developments, including the Liganga iron ore and Mchuchuma coal projects, may support greater localization, but the market remains exposed to import duty changes and transportation bottlenecks.

Developers are responding through index-linked contracts, earlier material procurement, and the use of alternative aggregates. Additional market challenges include shortages of skilled workers across engineering, project management, and technical trades. Despite these constraints, nationwide investment in roads, railways, ports, airports, power generation, and transmission infrastructure is expected to sustain the long-term expansion of the Tanzania construction market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Sustained Government Infrastructure Investment and Expansion of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

4.2.2 Rising Urbanization and Government-Backed Affordable Housing Initiatives Across Major Cities

4.2.3 Steady Growth in Power Generation and Transmission Infrastructure to Meet Energy Demand

4.2.4 Nationwide Scale-Up of Transport Infrastructure Including Roads, Rail, Ports, and Airports

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatility in Construction Material Prices Driven by Global and Regional Disruptions

4.3.2 Skilled Labour Shortages Across Engineering, Project Management, and Technical Trades

4.3.3 High Dependence on Imported Equipment and Materials Increasing Project Costs and Delays

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Outlook

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Tanzania with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Region (Tanzania)

5.5.1 Dar es Salaam

5.5.2 Dodoma & Central Corridor

5.5.3 Northern Tanzania

5.5.4 Lake Zone

5.5.5 Rest of Tanzania

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Advent Construction Ltd

6.4.2 Estim Construction Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Becco Limited

6.4.4 Salem Construction Limited

6.4.5 Mohammedi Builders Ltd

6.4.6 China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Tanzania

6.4.7 Yapi Merkezi

6.4.8 Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.)

6.4.9 CRJE (EAST AFRICA) Ltd

6.4.10 Group Six International Ltd

6.4.11 Milembe Construction Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Nordic Construction Company Ltd

6.4.13 Skol Building Contractors Ltd

6.4.14 Masasi Construction Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd

6.4.16 Mota-Engil Africa

6.4.17 Khato Civils (T) Limited

6.4.18 Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL)

6.4.19 Sinohydro Corporation Ltd

6.4.20 Imperial Construction Company Ltd

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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