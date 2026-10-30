The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Is Projected To Reach $15.42 Billion By 2030 Due To Growing Industry Demand

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

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The Business Research Company's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The age-related macular degeneration market is gaining significant attention as the prevalence of this eye condition rises worldwide. With advancements in medical treatments and growing awareness about eye health, the market is set for steady expansion. Here's a detailed look at the market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping this important healthcare sector.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size and Growth Outlook

The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $10.67 billion in 2025 to $11.46 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth was largely driven by the global aging population, the increasing number of AMD cases, limited early treatment options in the past, rising awareness about eye health, and expansion of hospital and ophthalmology clinic infrastructure worldwide. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $15.42 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the development of advanced anti-VEGF drugs, heightened investment in ophthalmology research, growth of specialty and online pharmacy channels, increased use of combination therapies, and the adoption of personalized treatment methods.

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Understanding Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Its Treatment

Age-related macular degeneration is a progressive disorder that affects the macula-the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. As individuals age, the macula deteriorates, leading to gradual loss of central vision. Common management approaches for AMD include regular eye check-ups, adopting healthier lifestyle habits, and taking specific nutritional supplements designed to slow disease progression.

The Growing Impact of AMD on Market Expansion

A key factor propelling the age-related macular degeneration market is the increasing prevalence of AMD itself. This condition affects the retina and central vision, thereby necessitating effective treatment options that help reduce the severity of vision loss. For example, in February 2023, reports from Optimaxa, a laser eye treatment company based in the UK, indicated that AMD impacted 196 million people globally, with projections suggesting this number will reach 288 million by 2040, representing 8.7 percent of the world's population. This substantial rise in AMD cases is a major force driving demand for innovative therapies and market growth.

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Regional Perspectives in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

North America held the largest share of the global age-related macular degeneration market in 2025, thanks to well-established healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of advanced treatments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding awareness of eye diseases. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global outlook.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Is Projected to Reach $15.42 Billion by 2030 Due to Growing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 30, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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