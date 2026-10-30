YSRCP Alleges Conspiracy To Manipulate Polling In Jagan's Home Turf In Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 30 (IANS) YSR Congress Party MP YS Avinash Reddy on Friday alleged a massive conspiracy by the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to manipulate municipal elections in Pulivendula, the home town and Assembly constituency of YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in YSR Kadapa district.

Polling in 100 urban local bodies across the state is scheduled to be held on November 1.

The Kadapa MP claimed that the government hatched the conspiracy through police support, violence and intimidation, with directions coming directly from the Chief Minister's Office and the DGP's office under the supervision of DIG Koya Praveen.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office, Avinash Reddy said TDP leaders B. Tech Ravi and Adinarayana Reddy had obstructed YSRCP nominations from the beginning. Police prevented candidates, including women, from filing nominations and resorted to 37 rounds of firing, smoke bombs, tear gas and lathi-charge.

He highlighted the attacks on the shops and vehicles of the YSRCP candidates. He said despite video evidence, police took no action against the perpetrators and booked YSRCP workers under Section 307, conducted searches and made arrests.

Avinash Reddy stated that thousands of outsiders from Jammalamadugu, Kamalapuram, Proddatur and Rayachoti were being accommodated in lodges and function halls with police assistance to facilitate bogus voting and obstruct genuine voters, repeating the previous ZPTC by-election tactics.

He demanded complete webcasting and live footage at every polling station, stating that YSRCP had approached both the Station and High Court.

Recalling YSR and Jagan's contributions, including Krishna water, a Rs 500-crore medical college, housing for 8,000 families and a Rs 25-crore cold storage facility, he criticised the coalition government's neglect of development.

He urged voters to support YSRCP chairperson candidate Prameelamma and its candidates in 20 wards.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior YSRCP leader Dharmana Prasada Rao called upon the people of Greater Visakhapatnam to defeat the coalition parties through their vote.

He criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting the city's development, diversion of municipal funds and transfer of valuable public lands to private companies.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP district office in Srikakulam, Dharmana criticised Chandrababu for denying political power to influential local communities, including Kapus, Yadavas and Gavaras, while concentrating control of Greater Visakhapatnam among his relatives, associates and preferred social groups.

He questioned the diversion of Rs 1,738 crore belonging to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to Amaravati, even as Visakhapatnam struggles with drinking water shortages, deteriorating drainage, sanitation problems and neglected slums.