U.S. Adult Day Care Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $11.9 Billion At 5.8% CAGR As Community-Based Care Demand Rises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for cost-effective, home- and community-based care, supported by public funding, with the Midwest leading revenue

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Adult Day Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. adult day care market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.0 billion in 2026 to USD 11.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for cost-effective, community-based care for older adults and people with disabilities.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing number of participants with multiple chronic conditions, functional limitations, and a need for assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs). Adult day care providers offer an important care option for individuals who require structured daytime support while continuing to live at home or within their communities.

The ongoing shift toward home- and community-based services (HCBS) is also strengthening the U.S. adult day care market. Federal and state programs increasingly support alternatives to institutional nursing-home care, incorporating adult day care into broader community-support systems. This policy environment is expected to encourage service utilization while helping families and caregivers access flexible care options.

The Midwest U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025, establishing it as the leading regional market. The report also evaluates market performance and growth opportunities across the West, Southeast, Southwest, and Northeast. Regional analysis considers differences in demographic trends, care requirements, service availability, funding structures, and demand for community-based healthcare.

Market Segmentation

The report forecasts U.S. adult day care market revenue and analyzes industry trends across ownership, service, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Public Private

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Adult Social Day Services

Adult Day Healthcare Services Specialized Day Care Services

Adult social day services, adult day healthcare services, and specialized day care services address varied participant needs across the U.S. care continuum. The report examines revenue performance within each service category, providing insight into evolving demand and potential areas for investment, expansion, and service development.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



West

Southeast

Southwest

Midwest Northeast

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess the U.S. adult day care market across major ownership, service, and regional segments.

Competitive landscape: Review the market presence and strategic positioning of key industry participants.

Market trends: Identify the primary demographic, policy, healthcare, and service trends influencing future growth.

Revenue forecasts: Evaluate segment-level and regional projections to support market planning and opportunity assessment.

Actionable intelligence: Apply data-backed insights to strategic decisions, service expansion plans, and potential revenue opportunities. Innovation analysis: Monitor relevant service and product developments shaping competition within the industry.

The report supports healthcare providers, adult day care operators, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders seeking reliable U.S. adult day care market intelligence. Its analysis helps organizations evaluate growth opportunities, understand competitive dynamics, assess market share, and develop informed strategies for a care environment increasingly focused on accessible home- and community-based services.

Companies Featured



Active Day/Senior Care, Inc.

Alzheimer's Association

Centers Health Care

Senior Friendship Centers

Lifesteps, Inc.

MyAdult DayCare

Neighborly Senior Care Network

SeniorLiving.org

University Adult Care (UAC) Innovative Senior Solutions, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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