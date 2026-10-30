China Genetic Testing Market Report By Test Type, Disease, Technology, Service Provider, And Sample, 2026-2034 USD 16.7 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Prenatal And Cancer Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Genetic Testing Market Report by Test Type, Disease, Technology, Service Provider, Testing Sample 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The China genetic testing market reached USD 5.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 16.7 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.61% during 2026-2034. Increasing awareness of genetic testing, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising incidences of genetic disorders, and improved access to testing services are supporting this strong market outlook.

Genetic testing is gaining wider acceptance across China as healthcare providers, patients, and families increasingly recognize its role in identifying inherited conditions, assessing disease risks, and supporting clinical decision-making. Demand is growing among individuals with a family history of genetic disorders, pregnant women, healthcare organizations, employers, and health and life insurance providers.

The availability of direct to consumer tests is also improving the convenience and accessibility of genetic screening. These services allow a broader section of the population to access testing options, contributing to increased adoption across major urban markets. At the same time, advances in testing technologies are supporting earlier detection, more targeted treatment strategies, and preventive healthcare initiatives.

China's demographic and healthcare developments are creating additional opportunities for market participants. The replacement of the one-child policy with the universal two-child policy in October 2015 supported growth in annual births and increased demand for prenatal and newborn genetic testing. A growing middle class, an aging population, higher healthcare expenditure, and the continued expansion of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are also strengthening the China genetic testing market.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report analyzes the market by test type, disease, technology, service provider, and testing sample, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.



Test type: Prenatal testing, carrier testing, newborn testing, predictive/presymptomatic testing, diagnostic testing, and other test types are assessed. Prenatal testing currently represents the largest segment, supported by demand for early detection of fetal genetic abnormalities and increased maternal healthcare awareness.

Disease: The market includes cancer, Down syndrome, thalassemia, and other conditions. Cancer accounts for the largest share due to the increasing use of genetic testing in risk assessment, diagnosis, treatment selection, and patient monitoring.

Technology: Biochemical, molecular, and cytogenetic technologies are covered. Biochemical testing currently leads the market, reflecting its established role in screening and diagnostic applications.

Service provider: The principal providers include hospital based laboratories, independent laboratories, and specialty clinics. Hospital based laboratories hold the largest market share due to their access to clinical expertise, testing infrastructure, and broad patient networks. Testing sample: The market is segmented into blood, saliva, hair, and other sample types, reflecting the range of collection methods used across clinical and consumer testing services.

Competitive Landscape

The China genetic testing market features established genomics companies, diagnostic specialists, laboratory operators, and healthcare technology providers. Major participants examined in the report include:



BGI

Berry Genomics Co. ltd.

Daan Gene Co. Ltd

WuXi NextCODE

Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd. WuXi PharmaTech

Companies are strengthening their positions through research and development, advanced sequencing capabilities, expanded laboratory capacity, strategic partnerships, and broader testing portfolios. Continued investment in precision medicine and genomic research is expected to support innovation while increasing competition among domestic and international providers.

Industry Outlook

The report evaluates industry performance, recent trends, growth drivers, market challenges, the impact of COVID-19, and emerging opportunities. It also includes SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis to provide insight into the market's structure and competitive dynamics.

With demand rising across prenatal care, oncology, inherited disease screening, and preventive healthcare, the China genetic testing market is positioned for sustained expansion. The report offers actionable intelligence for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, healthcare providers, business strategists, and organizations planning to enter or expand within China's genetic testing industry.

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