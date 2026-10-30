Applovin Corporation (APP) Investors: November 16, 2026, Filing Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Did you buy APP securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026?

Affected APP Investor Summary



Who: AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: February 12, 2026 through August 5, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: November 16, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's projected revenue growth from its AI products and self-service application Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options



RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against AppLovin Corporation (AppLovin) (NASDAQ: APP) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AppLovin securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Talbot v. AppLovin Corporation, No. 3: 26-cv-10584 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until November 16, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired AppLovin securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the AppLovin video on YouTube, click here:



APPLOVIN CORPORATION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the generative AI video creative feature for the company's AppLovin Ads platform was subject to significant development delays, making its release on AppLovin's timeline unlikely; (2) AppLovin overstated the rate of its improvements to its AI models, in turn causing the benefits and reliability of its value proposition of its AI models to be unreliable; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did AppLovin's Stock Drop?

On July 13, 2026, a Bank of America Securities analyst published a note stating that "AppLovin's eCommerce footprint expanded at a slower pace in June" and "[w]eekly data has not shown a clear uptick since AppLovin [Ads] opened to all eComm advertisers on 6/22, suggesting a muted GA start." Accordingly, Bank of America Securities lowered its estimate for AppLovin's annual revenue. On this news, AppLovin's stock price dropped $64.13 per share, or 12.6%, from a closing price of $506.80 per share on July 10, 2026, to close at $442.85 per share on July 13, 2026.

Then, on August 5, 2026, AppLovin reported its financial results for the quarter and revealed, among other things, revenue below consensus estimates. AppLovin attributed the poor results, in part, to delays in the roll out of AppLovin Ads' generative AI video creation tool, which led to lower-than-expected AppLovin Ads revenue and hampered AppLovin's AI "model performance[.]" On this news, AppLovin's stock price dropped $82.13 per share, or 19.6%, from a closing price of $417.80 per share on August 5, 2026, to close at $335.67 per share on August 6, 2026.

WHAT APPLOVIN CORPORATION INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by November 16, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR APPLOVIN CORPORATION INVESTORS:

AppLovin investors may, no later than November 16, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AppLovin investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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