Mexico Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Rapid Testing And Rural Healthcare Expansion Drive 7.66% CAGR To USD 1.38 Billion

The Mexico point-of-care diagnostics market reached USD 687.7 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 1.38 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by rising demand for rapid testing, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, wider healthcare access in rural communities, technological advancements, and government programs focused on early diagnosis and disease management.

Demand for Rapid and Decentralized Testing

Healthcare access disparities between urban and rural areas are accelerating the adoption of mobile, on-site, and point-of-care testing solutions across Mexico. These technologies allow clinical teams to conduct diagnostic testing at patient locations while reducing delays related to sample transportation and centralized laboratory processing.

Rapid testing is particularly important during infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies, when timely diagnosis can strengthen surveillance and containment. Adoption is also increasing in urban outpatient departments, emergency rooms, private practices, and primary care facilities. These applications can improve patient throughput, support faster clinical decisions, and reduce pressure on centralized laboratories.

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases

The rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and other long-term conditions is increasing demand for real-time monitoring and routine diagnostic testing. Data from Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) indicate that cardiovascular diseases were the country's leading cause of death in 2024, accounting for more than 100,000 deaths during the first half of the year.

Blood-glucose monitoring kits, lipid profile analyzers, coagulation testing devices, and cardio-metabolic monitoring products are gaining traction in clinical and home-based care settings. As healthcare providers place greater emphasis on preventive care, patient self-monitoring, and early intervention, point-of-care diagnostics are expected to support treatment adherence and help reduce avoidable hospital readmissions.

Government Investment in Healthcare Access and Disease Surveillance

Public health initiatives are strengthening diagnostic infrastructure and disease surveillance capabilities throughout Mexico. Federal programs supporting early detection and expanded healthcare access are encouraging the procurement of portable and low-maintenance testing systems for primary and secondary care facilities.

The expansion of the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) Bienestar program is designed to provide free healthcare services to more than 53 million uninsured people. The initiative includes completing previously unfinished hospitals and establishing 24/7 surgical teams in 282 rural hospitals, improving continuous care in remote areas.

Health authorities are also prioritizing scalable rapid-testing solutions for infectious disease monitoring, endemic disease control, and maternal and child healthcare. Collaboration among government agencies, international health organizations, and private companies is expected to reinforce supply chain reliability, workforce training, and access to diagnostic technologies.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Mexico point-of-care diagnostics market by product type, platform, prescription mode, end-user, and region, with forecasts covering 2026-2034.



Product types: Blood-glucose monitoring kits, cardio-metabolic monitoring kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, and other products.

Platforms: Lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays.

Prescription modes: Prescription-based testing and OTC testing.

End-users: Professional diagnostic centers, home care settings, research laboratories, and other facilities. Regions: Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and other regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates market structure, key player positioning, competitive intensity, leading strategies, and company performance. It also examines the industry value chain, growth drivers, operating challenges, and opportunities across major market segments. Detailed company profiles provide further insight into how participants are using product innovation, strategic partnerships, distribution expansion, and localized healthcare solutions to strengthen their positions in the Mexico point-of-care diagnostics market.

Key Attributes

