Industrial Wearable Devices Market - Global Forecast To 2036 USD 34.18 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Private 5G, AR, And Exoskeleton Adoption At 14.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Wearable Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial wearable devices market is projected to reach USD 34.18 billion by 2036, up from USD 8.76 billion in 2026, according to the report. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2026-2036.

Market growth is being driven by the digital transformation of industrial workforces, rising investments in worker safety, and the need to improve operational efficiency. The growing use of augmented reality for remote assistance, private 5G networks for low-latency communications, connected safety wearables, and exoskeletons for ergonomic support is accelerating adoption across industrial environments. Stringent occupational health and safety requirements are also encouraging organizations to deploy wearable technologies that monitor worker health, location, and exposure to environmental hazards.

Industrial Wearable Devices Market Segmentation

The report segments the industrial wearable devices market by device type, connectivity, industry vertical, sales channel, and geography. Device categories include smart glasses and AR headsets, smart helmets, body-worn sensors and safety wearables, wrist-worn devices, and exoskeletons. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi connected, cellular and 5G connected, Bluetooth and short-range wireless, and standalone and offline devices.

Industry verticals covered in the report include manufacturing, oil and gas and mining, construction, logistics and warehousing, and healthcare and pharmaceuticals. The analysis also examines leading competitors and country-level market trends.

Smart Glasses and AR Headsets Lead by Device Type

Smart glasses and AR headsets are expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wearable devices market in 2026. Adoption is supported by demand for hands-free remote expert guidance, digital work instructions, quality inspections, field service support, and complex assembly applications.

Exoskeletons are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this category is linked to increased efforts to reduce musculoskeletal injuries and physical fatigue among workers in automotive assembly, logistics fulfillment, heavy construction, and other labor-intensive operations.

Cellular and 5G Connected Devices Gain Momentum

Wi-Fi connected devices are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by established enterprise Wi-Fi infrastructure across indoor manufacturing plants, warehouses, and other industrial facilities. Existing networks offer a practical and cost-effective foundation for initial wearable technology deployments.

The cellular and 5G connected segment is forecast to achieve the fastest growth through 2036. Private 5G deployments across large-scale factories, mines, and offshore platforms are enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency applications, including real-time AR collaboration and continuous sensor data transmission.

Manufacturing Remains the Largest Industry Vertical

Manufacturing is expected to lead the global industrial wearable devices market in 2026. Automotive, aerospace, and electronics companies are among the primary adopters of AR headsets for assembly guidance, employee training, maintenance, and quality control.

Oil and gas and mining applications are also expected to expand as companies invest in safety wearables for monitoring gas concentrations, environmental risks, and worker locations. In logistics and warehousing, demand is rising for wrist-worn scanners and ergonomic wearables that can improve throughput and workplace safety in e-commerce fulfillment centers.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wearable devices market in 2026. The region benefits from early adoption by major industrial companies in the U.S. and Canada, strong worker safety compliance, and the presence of established wearable technology developers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by the extensive manufacturing bases of China, Japan, and South Korea, continued smart factory investment, and rising demand for ergonomic wearable solutions for an aging industrial workforce. The report also evaluates opportunities across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global industrial wearable devices market include Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, RealWear Inc., Google LLC, Blackline Safety Corp., MSA Safety Incorporated, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, Kinetic Inc., StrongArm Technologies Inc., Guardhat Inc., Vuzix Corporation, PTC Inc., Librestream Technologies Inc., and Kenzen Inc.

The report assesses market revenue, historical performance, projected demand, growth drivers, competitive positioning, product offerings, and strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities by device type, connectivity, industry vertical, sales channel, region, and country, providing insight into the segments expected to generate significant traction through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Assumptions & Limitations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Technology Landscape: AR Optics, Sensor Integration, Edge AI, and Private 5G Enablement

3.4. Regulatory Environment: Occupational Safety Standards and Intrinsic Safety Certification

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market, by Device Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Smart Glasses and AR Headsets

4.2.1. Monocular Head-Mounted Displays

4.2.2. Binocular and Full AR Headsets

4.2.3. Smart Glasses with Integrated Camera

4.3. Smart Helmets

4.3.1. Connected Safety Helmets with Sensor Integration

4.3.2. AR-Integrated Hard Hats for Construction and Mining

4.4. Body-worn Sensors and Safety Wearables

4.4.1. Connected Gas Detection and Environmental Monitors

4.4.2. Ergonomic Risk Monitoring Wearables

4.4.3. Physiological and Fatigue Monitoring Devices

4.4.4. Fall Detection and Lone Worker Safety Devices

4.5. Wrist-worn Devices

4.5.1. Wearable Barcode and RFID Scanners

4.5.2. Ruggedized Industrial Smartwatches and Wrist Computers

4.6. Exoskeletons

4.6.1. Passive Upper-Body Exoskeletons for Overhead Assembly

4.6.2. Passive Lower-Body and Back-Support Exoskeletons

4.6.3. Powered Full-Body Exoskeletons

5. Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market, by Connectivity

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Wi-Fi Connected

5.3. Cellular and 5G Connected

5.4. Bluetooth and Short-Range Wireless

5.5. Standalone and Offline

6. Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market, by Industry Vertical

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Manufacturing

6.2.1. Automotive and Heavy Equipment Assembly

6.2.2. Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing

6.2.3. Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing

6.2.4. Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods Manufacturing

6.3. Oil and Gas and Mining

6.3.1. Upstream Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

6.3.2. Refining, Petrochemicals, and Downstream Operations

6.3.3. Surface and Underground Mining

6.4. Construction

6.4.1. Commercial and Infrastructure Construction

6.4.2. Industrial Plant and Facility Construction

6.5. Logistics and Warehousing

6.5.1. E-commerce Fulfillment and Distribution Centers

6.5.2. Third-Party Logistics and Freight Handling

6.6. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1. Hospital and Clinical Environment Wearables

6.6.2. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Manufacturing

7. Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Direct Enterprise Sales

7.3. System Integrators and Value-Added Resellers

7.4. OEM and Platform Partnerships

8. Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. United Kingdom

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Netherlands

8.3.5. Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden, Finland)

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. India

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Chile

8.5.4. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Saudi Arabia

8.6.2. UAE

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

10.1. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2. Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.3. RealWear Inc.

10.4. Google LLC (Glass Enterprise Edition)

10.5. Blackline Safety Corp.

10.6. MSA Safety Incorporated

10.7. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

10.8. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

10.9. Kinetic Inc.

10.10. StrongArm Technologies Inc.

10.11. Guardhat Inc.

10.12. Vuzix Corporation

10.13. PTC Inc. (Vuforia AR Platform)

10.14. Librestream Technologies Inc.

10.15. Kenzen Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Related Reports

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