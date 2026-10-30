AIXONA Announces AI-Powered Transaction Optimization And Expansion Into European And Canadian Markets

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXONA today announced the active deployment of its proprietary AI-powered transaction optimization engine, launching alongside a strategic market expansion into Canada and the European Union. Engineered to eliminate fee friction across digital asset management workflows, the algorithm analyzes real-time blockchain congestion and multi-route execution pathways to dynamically identify and route transactions through the most cost-efficient channels available.

AIXONA's AI optimisation engine is designed to analyse transaction conditions and identify opportunities to execute cryptocurrency transactions at lower cost. By assessing factors such as network fees and available transaction routes, the technology aims to help users reduce avoidable transaction expenses where more efficient options are available.

The company is combining this technology initiative with its expansion into additional international markets, broadening its focus beyond its Singapore base.

AI Technology Designed to Reduce Transaction Costs

Transaction fees remain an important consideration for cryptocurrency users. Costs can fluctuate depending on blockchain network congestion, transaction size, and the network being used.

AIXONA's active AI optimisation engine is designed to assess relevant transaction conditions and identify potentially more cost-efficient execution options. Its purpose is to help users make better-informed transaction decisions and reduce costs where suitable opportunities exist.

The technology forms part of AIXONA's wider approach to applying artificial intelligence to practical challenges in digital asset management.

Actual savings depend on transaction conditions and network availability, and lower fees cannot be guaranteed for every transaction.

International Expansion into the EU and Canada

Alongside its technology development, AIXONA is expanding its international presence across the European Union and Canada.

The expansion is intended to make the company's digital asset management services accessible to a wider audience and support its growth in established financial and technology markets.

As part of this process, the company must take account of the regulatory and operational requirements applicable in each jurisdiction. The availability and scope of its services will depend on the relevant local requirements.

A Focus on Digital Asset Management

The cryptocurrency sector continues to develop, creating demand for tools that help users manage digital assets, monitor transactions, and understand the costs associated with blockchain activity.

AIXONA focuses on cryptocurrency management and blockchain-related technology, with an emphasis on accessibility, transaction efficiency, and a straightforward user experience.

The company's approach combines digital asset management services with technology intended to improve transaction efficiency. Its AI optimisation engine represents one element of this broader focus.

About AIXONA

AIXONA is a digital asset management platform headquartered at 8 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018981. The company focuses on cryptocurrency management and blockchain-related technology, including AI-powered transaction optimisation designed to identify opportunities for more cost-efficient cryptocurrency transactions.

AIXONA is expanding its international presence into the European Union and Canada as part of its broader business development strategy.

Headquarters: 8 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018981

Website:

Contact

CMO

Jason Lee

AIXONA

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at