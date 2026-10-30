Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Application, 2026-2034 Vision 2030 Infrastructure And Water Projects Drive Growth To USD 1.85 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Report by Application 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market reached USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42% during 2026-2034. Continued urbanization, infrastructure investment, water management initiatives, residential construction, and industrial diversification are supporting market growth across the Kingdom.

PVC pipes are widely used in plumbing, irrigation, sewerage, drainage, HVAC, oil and gas, and water supply systems. Their corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, durability, smooth inner surfaces, and minimal maintenance requirements make them suitable for demanding infrastructure and industrial applications. Their flexibility and ease of installation also support efficient project execution and lower operating costs.

Infrastructure Development Supports PVC Pipe Demand

Large-scale infrastructure development is a primary driver of the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market. Investments in roads, bridges, commercial developments, housing, transportation networks, and public utilities are increasing the need for dependable piping systems. In 2024, Saudi Arabia announced a trillion dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects as part of its strategy to diversify the economy beyond oil.

Expansion of residential and industrial areas is strengthening demand for PVC pipes in water supply, drainage, sewage, and plumbing networks. Government efforts to modernize public utilities and improve water pipelines are also creating sustained opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Water Management Investments Create Market Opportunities

Saudi Arabia's arid climate and limited freshwater resources have made efficient water management a national priority. Investment in desalination plants, wastewater treatment facilities, purification infrastructure, and distribution networks is increasing demand for durable piping solutions capable of operating under challenging conditions.

In March 2025, the Saudi Water Authority and National Water Company agreed to construct and manage 16 decentralized purification facilities throughout the Kingdom. Projects of this scale require reliable pipes for water transportation, treatment, and distribution. PVC pipes are increasingly selected because of their resistance to corrosion, low maintenance requirements, and ability to reduce leakage and water loss.

Residential and Industrial Expansion Accelerates Adoption

Population growth and new residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects are driving demand for effective plumbing and piping systems. PVC pipes continue to gain traction in building projects due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and installation efficiency. Rising HVAC system installations in residential developments are further contributing to market expansion.

Industrial diversification under Vision 2030 is also supporting the use of PVC pipes for transporting chemicals, gases, and other materials. Manufacturing growth, urban regeneration, and new housing developments are expected to create long-term opportunities for high-performance piping products. The Saudi Arabia construction market is projected to reach USD 135.6 Billion by 2033, providing a favorable outlook for PVC pipe consumption.

Sewerage and Drainage Lead the Application Segments

The report segments the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market by application:



Sewerage and Drainage

Plumbing

Irrigation

HVAC

Oil and Gas Water Supply

Sewerage and drainage represent the largest application segment. Rapid urbanization and population growth are increasing the need for dependable wastewater and drainage infrastructure. PVC pipes are preferred in these projects because their lightweight construction, flexibility, smooth inner surfaces, and ease of installation help reduce blockages and simplify deployment around existing structures. Their ability to limit leakage also aligns with Saudi Arabia's sustainable development and water conservation objectives.

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market includes established local and international manufacturers competing through product quality, pricing, innovation, distribution reach, and production capabilities. International companies benefit from recognized brands, advanced manufacturing expertise, and broad product portfolios, while local producers focus on competitive pricing, market responsiveness, and relationships with domestic contractors and distributors.

Key companies identified in the report include:



Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

New Products Industries Co Ltd. (Neproplast)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd. Al Watania Plastics

The report provides market forecasts for 2026-2034, application-level analysis, competitive intelligence, and company profiles. It also examines the principal factors shaping Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market growth, including infrastructure spending, water conservation programs, industrial development, construction activity, and evolving demand across sewerage, drainage, plumbing, irrigation, HVAC, oil and gas, and water supply applications.

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