Blackvue To Feature Newly Released ELITE 10 Cabin And Fleet Solutions At SEMA Show 2026

SEMA Show 2026_BlackVue

BlackVue Booth

ELITE 10 Cabin 4K IR

FLEETA Multichannel

BlackVue highlights its premium dashcam lineup, featuring the newly released ELITE 10 Cabin and fleet solutions at SEMA 2026.

- Head of MarketingCERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlackVue, a global provider of advanced dashcam technology, today announced its participation in the SEMA Show 2026, taking place November 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. BlackVue will highlight the launch of ELITE 10 Cabin alongside its portfolio of premium dashcams, accessible vehicle protection products, and connected fleet solutions.The launch of ELITE 10 Cabin will take center stage at the BlackVue booth, introducing the newest addition to the company's flagship ELITE Series. The new model marks a further expansion of BlackVue's premium dashcam lineup and will be a key highlight for automotive aftermarket professionals, distributors, installers, and media attending the show.Alongside the new product launch, BlackVue will showcase three complementary product and service lines addressing the needs of individual drivers and commercial operators:ELITE Series (Featuring the new ELITE 10 Cabin): BlackVue's flagship premium dashcam lineup brings together advanced recording technology and connected features. The newly introduced ELITE 10 Cabin boasts 4K UHD front recording, 4K an interior infrared (IR) camera for clear low-light recording, and seamless BlackVue Cloud integration.SAFY Series: An entry-level dashcam brand designed to make reliable vehicle protection more accessible. SAFY combines essential recording capabilities, a minimalist design, and straightforward operation at a competitive price point.FLEETA: An integrated video telematics and Fleet Management System (FMS) designed for modern commercial operations. FLEETA combines real-time video monitoring, driver safety analytics, and GPS tracking in a single platform. Reinforcing its commitment to information security, Pittasoft recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system.Beyond the product showcase, BlackVue will host a range of engaging booth activities. Attendees are invited to participate in the BlackVue Golf Event, Taking place daily at 10:00 AM and complete our visitor survey for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including branded merchandise.Attendees, media, and industry partners are invited to visit the BlackVue booth for a closer look at ELITE 10 Cabin and the company's broader product portfolio, meet the BlackVue team, and discuss potential business partnerships.Event Details- Event: SEMA Show 2026- Dates: November 3–6, 2026- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA- Booth: North Hall / Booth #10429For more information or to schedule an on-site media interview, visit or contact....About BlackVue:Since 2007, BlackVue has set the standard for car dash cams, introducing the world's first Full HD dash cams and pioneering BlackVue Cloud connectivity. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BlackVue continues to innovate in the dash cam and fleet management sectors, providing peace of mind to millions of drivers worldwide.

PITTA SOFT

Pittasoft Co., Ltd.

+82 31-8039-7789

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BlackVue to Feature Newly Released ELITE 10 Cabin and Fleet Solutions at SEMA Show 2026 News Provided By Pittasoft Co., Ltd. October 30, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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