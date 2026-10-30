Phoenix Cyber Awarded NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract

Category C award gives federal agencies a direct path to the company's enterprise cybersecurity and IT services

- Brian Kafenbaum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2026 – Phoenix Data Security Inc., DBA Phoenix Cyber, a cybersecurity solutions and services provider to government and commercial organizations, has been named an awardee on NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

Phoenix Cyber received an award in Category C: IT Mission-Based Services, the program's largest small-business set-aside category. The award enables the company to provide federal agencies with a broad range of technology services, including cybersecurity, software engineering, data analytics, IT consulting, network operations, and engineering support.

SEWP VI is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract that lets federal agencies procure information technology, communications, audiovisual solutions, and related services. The program has an individual awardee contract ceiling of $20 billion and a 10-year ordering period that runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through Oct. 31, 2036.

“Our federal team brings decades of experience in cybersecurity, data protection, application modernization, and automation across government agencies,” said Brian Kafenbaum, Founder and Managing Partner of Phoenix Cyber.“SEWP VI gives agencies a faster way to bring that experience to their SOC modernization and security automation priorities, so they can reduce risk and put more of their teams' time back into the mission.”

For more than 15 years, Phoenix Cyber has delivered cybersecurity engineering, automation, data protection, and operational sustainment services to U.S. government customers. SEWP VI joins the company's existing contract vehicles, including GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), DLA JETS 2.0, GSA OASIS+, and SeaPort NxG, giving defense and civilian agencies multiple ways to engage.

Agencies can order through SEWP VI under contract number 80TECH26D0258. Learn more at .

Sydni Williams-Shaw

Phoenix Cyber

+1 303-578-2122

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Phoenix Cyber Awarded NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract News Provided By Phoenix Cyber October 30, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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