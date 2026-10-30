Sun Coast Marine Surveying & Consulting Expands National Marine Survey Operations In Seattle And Portland

Sun Coast Marine Surveyor Seattle

SAMS® Accredited and ABYC® Certified Marine Surveying Company Brings 8,000 Completed Marine Surveys and Proven Industry Expertise to Pacific Northwest.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sun Coast Marine Surveying & Consulting, an established marine surveying company with more than 8,000 completed marine surveys and over 500 vessel inspections conducted annually, is pleased to announce the expansion of its professional marine surveying operations into Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has built a strong reputation throughout Florida for comprehensive vessel inspections, technical expertise, and dependable service to boat buyers, owners, yacht brokers, financial institutions, and marine insurance providers.

With SAMS® Accredited Marine Surveyor (AMS®) credentials, ABYC® certification, a 4.9-star Google Reviews rating with over 650 reviews, and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, Sun Coast Marine Surveying brings an established record of professional marine inspection services to the growing boating communities of the Pacific Northwest.

Bringing Proven Marine Surveying Expertise to Washington and Oregon

As recreational boating and yacht ownership remain important parts of the Pacific Northwest's maritime culture, Sun Coast Marine Surveying is expanding its services to meet the needs of buyers, sellers, yacht brokers, and vessel owners seeking experienced, independent marine survey professionals.

The company's new Seattle operations will serve boat owners and buyers throughout Seattle, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Elliott Bay, Shilshole Bay, Bellevue, Kirkland, Bainbridge Island, Tacoma, Everett, and surrounding Puget Sound communities.

Its Portland operations will extend professional marine surveying services throughout the Portland metropolitan area, including the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, and along the Oregon Coast from Astoria to Depoe Bay.

The expansion allows Sun Coast Marine Surveying to bring its established inspection procedures, technical knowledge, and detailed reporting practices to marine markets across both coasts of the United States.

More Than 8,000 Marine Surveys Completed

With over 8,000 completed marine surveys and an annual inspection volume exceeding 500 vessels, Sun Coast Marine Surveying has developed extensive experience evaluating recreational powerboats, sailing vessels, sportfishing boats, motor yachts, and luxury vessels.

Its marine surveying services include:

- Pre-Purchase Marine Surveys: Comprehensive evaluations of vessel structure, mechanical systems, electrical installations, onboard equipment, safety systems, and overall condition.

- Insurance and Appraisal Surveys: Condition and valuation assessments for insurance underwriting, financing, and other vessel documentation requirements.

- Marine Engine Diagnostics: Electronic engine diagnostic evaluations designed to identify recorded fault codes, operating information, and potential mechanical concerns.

- Sea Trials and Performance Evaluations: Operational assessments of vessel performance, propulsion systems, steering, and onboard equipment while underway.

- FLIR Thermal Imaging: Advanced thermal imaging technology used to help identify temperature anomalies and potential problems not readily visible during conventional inspections.

- Damage Surveys and Marine Consulting: Professional inspections and evaluations of vessels affected by damage, accidents, or other marine-related incidents.

Each inspection is designed to provide vessel owners and prospective buyers with an objective assessment of a vessel's condition, supported by detailed findings, photographs, and professional recommendations.

Supporting Yacht Brokers and Boat Buyers Throughout the Pacific Northwest

Sun Coast Marine Surveying recognizes the important role that independent marine surveys play in recreational vessel transactions.

For yacht brokers, a comprehensive marine survey provides valuable information during the purchase process and helps clients better understand a vessel's condition before completing a transaction.

For prospective buyers, the company's inspections help identify deficiencies, maintenance concerns, equipment conditions, and other findings that may influence purchasing decisions.

The company emphasizes professional communication, thorough inspections, and timely delivery of detailed written survey reports, typically within three to five business days for its Pacific Northwest operations, depending on inspection scope.

Sun Coast Marine Surveying also offers sample survey reports through its websites, allowing prospective clients and industry professionals to review the company's inspection methodology and reporting standards.

A Commitment to Professional Standards and Customer Satisfaction

Sun Coast Marine Surveying's expansion builds upon a foundation of technical expertise, professional credentials, and customer service.

The company performs its marine surveys with reference to applicable standards and recommended practices established by the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC®), as well as recognized marine surveying practices.

Its SAMS® accreditation and ABYC® certification demonstrate a commitment to professional education, industry standards, and sound marine inspection practices.

With a reported 4.9-star Google Reviews rating and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the company continues to emphasize professionalism, accurate reporting, and dependable customer service.

Continuing Growth Across the United States

The opening of operations in Seattle and Portland represents a new chapter in Sun Coast Marine Surveying's continued growth.

While maintaining its established statewide operations throughout Florida, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia the company is extending its services to two strategically important Pacific Northwest boating markets.

From the waterways of Puget Sound and Lake Washington to the Columbia River and Oregon Coast, Sun Coast Marine Surveying aims to provide boat buyers, owners, and marine industry professionals with access to the same comprehensive surveying services that have supported thousands of vessel transactions throughout its history.

"Know Before You Buy" remains the company's guiding message, according to owner Chet Stephens. "We are excited to announce our new Seattle-Portland service as an addition to our operations in 8 states. With more than 8,000 completed marine surveys, Sun Coast Marine Surveying has developed longstanding professional relationships with yacht brokers and marine industry professionals, providing the accurate assessments, responsive communication, and timely reporting essential to successful vessel transactions emphasizing the importance of professional marine inspections before making a significant vessel investment."

About Sun Coast Marine Surveying & Consulting

Sun Coast Marine Surveying & Consulting is a professional marine surveying company specializing in pre-purchase marine surveys, insurance and appraisal inspections, marine engine diagnostics, sea trials, damage evaluations, FLIR thermal imaging, ultrasonic testing, and marine consulting services.

With more than 8,000 completed marine surveys and over 500 vessel inspections annually, the company provides independent condition assessments of powerboats, sailboats, and yachts.

Sun Coast Marine Surveying operates throughout Florida and has expanded to provide services Marine Surveyor Seattle, Washington, Portland, and Oregon boat purchasers can rely on.

Company Websites:

Corporate:

Marine Survey Seattle:

Marine Survey Portland:

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