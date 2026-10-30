Rouse Avenue Court To Rule On Revision Plea Against Mallikarjun Kharge

Court Proceedings on Revision Petition

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved order on the revision petition filed against Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The court is dealing with a revision moved against the magistrate court order dismissing the complaint against Kharge. This revision is connected with the allegations of speech delivered by Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka during an election rally in April 2023. It is alleged that the speech delivered by Kharge is objectionable. This revision petition is filed by an RSS member, Ravinder Gupta, for setting aside the order of 11.11.2025 passed by the Tis Hazari Court. Special Judge Ruby Neeraj Kumar reserved the order after hearing the submissions of the parties and filing of written submissions. The court is to pronounce the order on November 20. Advocate Gagan Gandhi appeared for Ravinder Gupta.

Case Background and Legal Arguments

This matter pertains to alleged hate speech at a rally in Karnataka in April 2023. The magistrate court had refused to order an FIR. Subsequently, the court had also dismissed the Complaint of Ravinder Gupta in November 2025. On April 2, 2026, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge filed his reply. In his reply, he not only denied the allegations but also questioned the jurisdiction of the revision court, saying that the Special Court may not have the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the revision petition as it is against an order passed by a Magistrate at Tis Hazari Court. It was also stated that while the Special Courts have the jurisdiction to hold trial on cases involving MPs/MLAs, the same does not grant revisional jurisdiction to this Court as the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) is not inferior to it. "Therefore, the present Revision Petition is not maintainable under section 438 of the BNSS 2023 (section 397 of the CrPC)," the reply stated.

Defense Response and Previous Court Rulings

The allegations of promoting enmity between communities levelled against the Congress Chief are denied in the reply filed on this behalf. It was stated that there is no basis to allege any offence under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 499, 120B and 34 of the IPC 1860. There is no merit in the complaint of the Revisionist, as well as in the present Revision Petition. It should be dismissed, the reply had said. Tis Hazari Court had rejected a complaint alleging hate speech by Kharge in an election rally in Karnataka in April 2023. On January 29, 2026, the Rouse Avenue court had issued notice to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. On November 11, 2025, Tis Hazari Court rejected a criminal complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The court had declined cognisance and rejected the Complaint. The Complainant had alleged that hate speech was given by Kharge during an election rally in Naregal, Karnataka, in April 2023. However, the court had said that no offence of hate speech was made out. The statement was not aimed at any community or religion. (ANI)

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