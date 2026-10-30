Mansa Shock: Locals Catch Punjab Police ASI Consuming Heroin, Demand Strict Action (WATCH)

In what was described as a major embarrassment for the state's law enforcement, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was allegedly caught by local residents consuming heroin in Mansa on Friday, October 30.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the Punjab Police ASI, identified as Sehajpreet Singh, was surrounded and heckled by residents after being caught in an unstable condition near ITI Chowk in Budhlada town. Sehajpreet was reportedly deployed on temporary law and order duty in Mansa.

The incident came to light amid the ongoing cases of drug-related issues across Punjab, where residents were already on edge and conducting anti-drug demonstrations, particularly after the killing of anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota and the mysterious death of farmer Daljit Singh.

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How Did Mansa Locals Catch a Punjab ASI with Heroin?

Mansa district, which is located in the Malwa region of southern Punjab, has been grappling with systemic drug abuse over the years. However, the district witnessed an unexpected yet concerning incident involving the Punjab Police ASI, who was reportedly temporarily on duty there.

Sehajpreet Singh's alleged consumption of heroin came to light when locals spotted him in an intoxicated, unstable condition near ITI Chowk in Budhlada, where he was deployed on temporary duty. Suspicious of his state, angry residents surrounded and confronted him, catching him on the spot while recording the video.

The Punjab Police ASI's alleged consumption of 'chitta' further angered the locals when he lost his balance while walking in front of the crowd, exposing his severe state of intoxication. He was forced to sit on the road by locals, who questioned him for alleged consumption of heroin.

A Punjab Police ASI allegedly caught with heroin in Mansa exposes the bitter reality of Punjab's anti-drug campaign. Locals demand action as the AAP government faces growing anger over the drug crisis. NehaJha (@NeehaJha) October 30, 2026

situation in Punjab has reached a point where even the police, who claim to be fighting drugs, are being caught allegedly consuming them. A Punjab Police ASI was reportedly caught red-handed by locals while consuming chittain a public toilet near ITI Chowk, Budhlada. Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) October 30, 2026

As drug abuse in Punjab has become a focal point of discussion across the country after several viral videos showing people consuming drugs in open public spaces surfaced online, this latest incident involving a uniformed police officer has further intensified public scrutiny.

The Punjab Police ASI, who was supposed to do the job of curbing drug abuse in the region, was himself caught in an intoxicated state, raising serious questions about law enforcement's internal checks.

Action Taken by the Police

Punjab Police ASI Sehajpreet Singh's alleged consumption of heroin was brought to the attention of senior police officials after local residents handed him over following the public confrontation. SP Narinder Singh arrived at the scene with the police force and took Sehajpreet to the local civil hospital for an immediate medical assessment.

The medical tests confirmed that ASI was tested for morphine. Following the medical examination and report, Sehajpreet Singh has been registered under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at Budhlada City Police Station.

Speaking to the reporters, Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary later stated that while the dope test established drug consumption, no physical quantity of contraband was recovered directly from the officer's person during the apprehension.

Though a criminal case has been registered against Sehajpreet Singh, it is uncertain whether the Punjab Police ASI has been suspended from duty or if departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him.

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