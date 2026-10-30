Before Benefits Reset, Paramus Dental Arts Explains How To Phase Implant Care

Dr. Olga Degtyareva of Paramus Dental Arts is urging New Jersey adults to seek preventive dental care before symptoms appear.

Implant patients who begin treatment before December 31 may apply 2026 benefits to early phases and 2027 benefits to the final restoration.

- Dr. Olga Degtyareva, Paramus Dental ArtsPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the end of the year approaching, Paramus Dental Arts is encouraging Bergen County residents who are considering dental implants to look at their remaining 2026 dental benefits now. Because many dental plans reset their annual maximum on January 1, and implant treatment unfolds in stages over several months, starting care before December 31 can allow a single treatment plan to draw on benefits from two plan years.Most dental insurance plans limit what they will pay each year through an annual maximum, and in many plans any unused amount does not roll over. For a routine cleaning or filling, timing rarely matters. For dental implants, which can involve an extraction, bone grafting, implant placement and a final crown or bridge, it can make a meaningful difference in what a patient pays out of pocket."Implant treatment isn't a one-day expense, so it shouldn't be planned like one," said Dr. Olga Degtyareva of Paramus Dental Arts. "When a patient still has benefits left for the year, we look at which phase of treatment makes sense to begin now and which phase will naturally fall into the new plan year after healing. It's simply planning around how dental insurance already works."How Phasing Typically WorksImplant treatment usually follows a sequence. If a tooth needs to be removed, the extraction and any bone graft come first, often followed by a healing period. The implant is then placed and needs several months to fuse with the jawbone before the final crown is attached. Because insurers generally process each procedure based on the date it is performed, beginning treatment in November or December can place the early phases in the 2026 plan year, while the final restoration is completed in 2027.The same logic can apply to full-arch treatment. With same-day full-arch implants, the implants and a temporary set of teeth are placed in a single visit, and the final arch is completed after the implants heal, typically in a later plan year.What Patients Should Check FirstCoverage for implants varies widely. Some plans exclude implants entirely, while others apply waiting periods, "missing tooth" clauses or frequency limits, or cover only certain parts of treatment such as the extraction or the crown. Not every plan follows the calendar year, and some offer limited rollover of unused benefits. Paramus Dental Arts recommends that patients confirm the details with their insurance carrier, and the practice's team can help review remaining benefits and map out a phased timeline during a consultation.Flexible spending accounts are another year-end factor. Many FSA balances must be used by the end of the plan year, though some employers allow a short grace period or a limited carryover. Health savings account (HSA) funds do not expire at year-end.Why Timing MattersDecember is often one of the busiest months in dental offices as patients try to use benefits before they reset. Since a consultation, imaging and a written treatment plan all need to happen before the first phase can be scheduled, the practice encourages patients to start the conversation in November."The patients who get the most out of their benefits are the ones who call in November, not the week before the holidays," Dr. Degtyareva said. "That gives us time to evaluate the bone, plan the case properly and schedule the first step before the year closes."Paramus Dental Arts provides dental implants, same-day full-arch implants, LAPIPtreatment for failing implants, implant maintenance, cosmetic dentistry and general dental care for families across Bergen County. The practice is located at 27 Madison Avenue, Suite 110, in Paramus.Patients who would like to review their benefits and discuss implant options can call (201) 845-5533 or visit to schedule a consultation.This release is for general information only and does not constitute insurance, financial or medical advice. Individual coverage, eligibility and treatment timelines vary.

Allan Concepcion

CONCEPCION WORK LLC

+1 512-221-9113

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Before Benefits Reset, Paramus Dental Arts Explains How to Phase Implant Care News Provided By CONCEPCION WORK LLC October 30, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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