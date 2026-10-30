Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, founder and CEO of Digital Floss, Speaker Dental AI Search

Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, founder and CEO of Digital Floss, Dental Lifestyles 40 over 40

FOUND: How AI Chose Your Competitors and What You Do About It Right Now, by Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD.

Digital Floss founder recognized for growth, leadership and innovation as AI search changes how patients choose a dentist

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, founder and CEO of dental marketing agency Digital Floss, has been named to Dental Lifestyles Magazine's 2026 40 Over 40. The honor recognizes dental professionals 40 and older who are still growing, leading and innovating.

Dental Lifestyles is published by Dr. Glenn Vo, founder of Nifty Thrifty Dentists, a community of more than 60,000 dental professionals. The magazine's team selects 40 honorees from industry-wide nominations, judging growth, leadership, innovation, impact and momentum. The program is billed as a“what's next” award, not a lifetime achievement award. Honorees are featured in the fall 2026 issue and will be recognized on stage at Dental Entrepreneurfest in Orlando on Jan. 15, 2027.

“Forty isn't a finish line. Some of the best work of my career is happening right now, helping dentists get found when patients ask AI who to trust. I'm grateful my peers see that momentum too,” said Dr. Anissa Broussard, Founder and CEO of Digital Floss.

Broussard practiced dentistry for more than 20 years before building Digital Floss into a dental-only, full-service agency serving practices nationwide. She is the author of FOUND: How AI Chose Your Competitors and What You Do About It Right Now, which shows practice owners how AI search tools decide which dentists to recommend. Digital Floss builds the content, reviews and authority signals those tools rely on.

The recognition follows her selection as the 2025 Nifty Thrifty Industry Influencer of the Year, an award chosen by peer vote of the Nifty Thrifty Dentists community.

Broussard will accept the honor in Orlando in January. Practice owners can learn how AI search is sorting dental practices today at digitalfloss.

About Digital Floss

Digital Floss is a full-service dental marketing agency headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, serving dental practices nationwide. Founded by dentist and marketer Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, Digital Floss combines 20+ years of clinical expertise with proven marketing systems to help practices rank, attract, and convert patients in the age of AI search. The agency is the official conference media team for Hinman, Yankee Dental, Greater New York Dental Meeting, and the Florida Dental Convention. Learn more at digitalfloss.

About Dr. Anissa Broussard

Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, is the Founder and CEO of Digital Floss and Dentalflix, author of FOUND: How AI Chose Your Competitors and What You Do About It Right Now, and the first female dentist podcaster in the dental industry. A practicing dentist with 20+ years of clinical experience, she has trained more than 5,000 dental practices and is an 8-year member of Russell Brunson's Inner Circle. She has been named 2025 Nifty Thrifty Industry Influencer of the Year, 2024 Dental Coach of the Year, and Top 25 Women in Dentistry by Dental Products Report. She has been featured in Dental Economics, Dentistry Today, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Russell Brunson's Expert Secrets.

Dr. Anissa Broussard

Digital Floss

+1 954-466-1657

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Anissa Broussard Named to Dental Lifestyles Magazine's 2026 40 Over 40 News Provided By Digital Floss October 30, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.