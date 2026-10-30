Solar Equity Solutions Named Best Solar Exit Company By Consumer Ratings Institute

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houston-based firm works with independent attorneys to help homeowners exit misrepresented solar leases, loans and power purchase agreements.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Equity Solutions, a Houston-based solar exit company that helps homeowners get out of solar contracts they were misled into signing, has been named Best Solar Exit Company by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating on Google. It reflects the company's work for homeowners who were promised savings, lower bills and easy financing, only to end up with rising costs, hidden fees and contracts that felt impossible to escape.

Founded in January 2025, Solar Equity Solutions began in solar advocacy and consumer education, helping homeowners understand how solar financing works and what to ask before signing a long-term agreement tied to their home. As more homeowners came forward with payments that did not match what they were promised, savings that never materialized and liens they were never clearly told about, the company shifted its focus to protecting them. Its mission is to end solar fraud and help homeowners regain control from solar contracts they were misled into signing.

The company's team of solar-industry veterans works alongside licensed independent attorneys to review contracts, financing documents and sales materials for misrepresentation and deceptive sales practices. Its services include termination of solar leases, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and loan agreements; solar misrepresentation disputes; and refund and recovery assistance, including settlement negotiations with lenders and solar companies and credit dispute assistance.

Every case starts with a free, no-pressure review to see whether the homeowner qualifies. Independent attorneys then review the file and explain the homeowner's rights in plain English. From there, Solar Equity Solutions and the assigned attorney take over all communication with the solar company and lender, protecting the homeowner from harassment and aggressive collections. Clients pay one transparent fee, with no surprise charges.

"Every homeowner who comes to us was promised savings, honesty and a fair deal, and too many ended up trapped in contracts they never truly understood," said Josie Garcia, Director of Client Services at Solar Equity Solutions. "Being named Best Solar Exit Company means a great deal to our team, because it comes from the homeowners we've stood beside. We'll keep giving families clarity, fairness and a real path forward."

Solar Equity Solutions does not represent installers or lenders and does not sell solar systems. Alongside its Houston headquarters, the company has an office in Santa Ana, California.

About Solar Equity Solutions

Solar Equity Solutions is a Houston-based solar exit company founded in January 2025. Along with independent attorneys, it helps homeowners terminate solar leases, PPAs and loan agreements that were misrepresented or unfairly sold, and pursue refunds and settlements where possible. The company works solely on the consumer side and does not sell solar systems or represent installers or lenders. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Solar Equity Solutions

Solar Equity Solutions

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Solar Equity Solutions Named Best Solar Exit Company by Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Awardy October 30, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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