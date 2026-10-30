Manipur CM Urges People To Safeguard Heritage And Legacy Of Forefathers

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 30 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday called upon the people to collectively safeguard the state and preserve the rich legacy and heritage left behind by their forefathers.

The Chief Minister made the appeal while addressing the Annual Berkap-Reiju Festival, 2026, as the chief guest at the Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) in Imphal.

The festival was organised by the Kom Union Manipur (KUM). The Kom community is one of the recognised tribal communities of Manipur and is classified as a non-Naga, non-Kuki tribe.

Khemchand Singh further stated that Manipur has been protected by 36 different communities, who had bravely fought against the British during the Anglo-Manipuri War in 891 and the Burmese during the Seven Years' Devastation to save Manipur. He urged all to work together with a collective spirit for a peaceful and harmonious Manipur.

Speaking about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that he informed the Prime Minister that Manipur is inhabited by 36 different communities and that these communities have been living together in harmony since the time when Manipur was ruled by several kings.

Khemchand Singh also expressed concern that all development activities in the State have been stopped due to the sudden crisis. He said that the Prime Minister had asked him whether there is any integrity committee comprising members from each community. In reply, he told the Prime Minister that he is planning to form such a committee.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur is home to many different communities, but there are also some small communities with a very small population which have not even got a chance to elect an MLA from their own community to represent them in the State Assembly.

Referring to other states in the country, Khemchand Singh said that those states have a bicameral legislature with two Houses, the Upper House and the Lower House. Such a model can be adopted in Manipur and for this, there is a need for resource mobilisation, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that he will invite Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and discuss with him ways to help small communities with small populations in development activities by including one member from each community in the proposed Committee. He also said that though Manipur has a small population, it is known as the 'Powerhouse of Sports of India'.

Khemchand Singh said that even a small community like Kom has produced an Olympian such as MC Mary Kom.“Such an example shows that we are hardworking and that the State has abundant human resources,” he noted.

Referring to Singapore, the Chief Minister said that it is a small island nation where four major communities and more than 100 small communities live together. In 1964, these communities fought against each other, and the situation became very bad. After that, all the communities sat together for dialogue and decided to live as one in harmony. Because of these qualities, Singapore has become a developed nation.

He further said that we can learn perseverance, peace, harmony, co-existence and unity from Singapore.“Today, Singapore has become a country with the highest per capita income in the South-East Asian region,” Khemchand Singh said.

He also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the organising committee of the festival.

The Berkap-Reiju Festival is a significant traditional and cultural awakening festival of the Kom tribe in Manipur. It celebrates and revives the rich cultural heritage, distinct identity, traditional values and unity of the Kom community.

The event was attended by MLAs Th. Arunkumar Singh and Th. Shanti Singh and Serto Ahao Kom, President, Kom Union Manipur, Civil Society Organisation (CSO) leaders, village chiefs, student leaders and artistes.