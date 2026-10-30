Press Release: Mjiclothing Joins Fastercapital Equitypilot To Scale Affordable Fashion Delivery

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Mjiclothing and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership through FasterCapital's EquityPilot program (Jan. 2026) to accelerate MJIClothing's expansion across Ghana and... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Accra, Ghana & Dubai, UAE

Mjiclothing and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership through FasterCapital's EquityPilot program (Jan. 2026) to accelerate MJIClothing's expansion across Ghana and select regional markets. The collaboration pairs MJIClothing's affordable ready-to-wear manufacturing and last-mile delivery model with FasterCapital's global acceleration, capital-raising and go-to-market resources to capture growing demand from time-pressed working consumers.

Market opportunity & problem statement

Urban middle- and working-class consumers in Ghana and West Africa an addressable market MJIClothing estimates at roughly 1.5 million people face limited access to affordable, trend-led ready-to-wear and convenient delivery. Imports and second-hand clothing dominate supply, leaving a white space for locally designed, quality garments delivered on schedule. Rising disposable income, mobile commerce adoption and demand for local fashion create a multi-million-dollar opportunity for vertically integrated producers that combine design, manufacturing and logistics.

Startup solution & differentiation

MJIClothing designs, manufactures and distributes affordable designer-ready garments for men and women, leveraging an in-house production line (30 industrial machines) and a blended sales model of online ordering, quick delivery vans and targeted market exhibitions. The company emphasizes on-time delivery, local design relevance and price-competitiveness versus imported ready-made and second-hand alternatives. Since incorporation in December 2022, founders invested $100,000 in equipment and a strategic city location (Spintex). With a 12-month sales projection of 36,000 units and aggressive expansion targets, MJIClothing positions itself as a defensible, vertically integrated alternative that shortens lead times and reduces dependency on imports.

FasterCapital partnership value

Through the EquityPilot program, FasterCapital will provide strategic mentorship, product-market fit validation, fundraising support and access to its investor network, technology resources and international commercialization channels. FasterCapital's selective criteria and track record of accelerating startups worldwide validate MJIClothing's market fit and growth potential. The partnership includes a structured 6–12 month acceleration roadmap: market refinement, sales channel scale-up, brand development and preparation for seed fundraising led by FasterCapital's team and partners.

Executive quotes

“[MJIClothing] represents the kind of founder-led, market-focused startup that can reshape regional supply chains and capture a large underserved consumer segment,” said Hesham Zreik, investment partner at FasterCapital.“FasterCapital's EquityPilot program will accelerate MJIClothing's product-market fit, distribution scale and capital readiness.”

Emmanuel Toklo, founder and CEO of MJIClothing, said:“Our mission is to bring affordable, on-trend clothing to busy workers who value time and quality. FasterCapital's expertise and network validate our model and will help us professionalize operations, expand delivery capacity and prepare for regional growth.”

Growth trajectory & future plans

Near-term priorities include scaling online delivery operations, hiring an expanded sales force, launching a brand refresh and preparing a seed round within 9–12 months. MJIClothing aims to increase annual unit sales by 90% year-over-year, expand into neighboring West African markets, and develop export-ready collections. FasterCapital will support fundraising and international go-to-market activities to transform local traction into regional leadership.

About Mjiclothing

MJIClothing is a Ghana-based ready-to-wear apparel company founded by Emmanuel Toklo in December 2022. Combining in-house manufacturing, local design and fast delivery, MJIClothing serves middle- and working-class customers with affordable, trend-led garments.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.