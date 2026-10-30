CMMB Celebrates New Distribution Center At The Brethren Service Center With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch Partners BD and Merck recognized for inaugural contributions as CMMB expands its capacity to deliver essential medicines and medical supplies worldwide

New Windsor, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) celebrated the opening of its new Distribution Center at the Brethren Service Center in New Windsor, Maryland, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 22.

CMMB CEO Mary Beth Powers and Church of the Brethren General Secretary David Steele expressed gratitude for the spirit of service at the heart of both organizations. New Windsor Mayor Kevin R. Cornick also spoke at the ceremony. Guests, including staff, donors, and community members, assembled hygiene kits to support communities in need.

CMMB extends special thanks to BD and Merck & Co., its Launch Partners, whose generous financial and in-kind contributions are helping expand the impact of the Medical Donations Program globally. CMMB is also grateful to APNAR Pharma, Apotex, Association of Accessible Medicines, AVCOO, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Henry Schein, Integra LifeSciences, Kirk Humanitarian, McKesson, Partnership for Quality Medical Donations, Viatris, and WG Critical Care, whose early contributions helped stock the shelves of our new facility.

“It was wonderful to celebrate this milestone alongside the partners who helped make it possible,” said Mary Beth Powers, CEO, CMMB.“We're especially grateful to BD and Merck for their generous contributions, and to the Church of the Brethren for its deep commitment to service that CMMB shares. We look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

The support of our partners reflects the importance of collaboration in expanding access to essential medicines and medical supplies for communities worldwide.

“CMMB's new Distribution Center creates greater capacity and accessibility to support its growing network of partners, and BD is proud to help strengthen the infrastructure that turns donated products into meaningful impact for communities around the world,” said Sien Avalos, Director, Social Investing & President of the BD Foundation.

In 2025, CMMB distributed $243.5 million worth of donated medicines and medical supplies to 64 partners across 28 countries. With expanded capacity and new opportunities for collaboration, CMMB looks forward to connecting more communities with the essential medicines and medical supplies they need to access care.

About CMMB

Catholic Medical Mission Board is a faith-based non-governmental organization working around the world to love our neighbor by bringing healthcare closer to home. For over 100 years, guided by its vision of a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all, CMMB partners globally to strengthen healthcare systems and expand access to sustainable, high-quality care for underserved communities. Learn more at .

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CMMB Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Event CMMB Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CONTACT: Alena Mazotas CMMB (800) 678-5659...