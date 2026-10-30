ARGAN: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights On October 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Friday, October 30, 2026 – 5.45 pm Information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

on October 30, 2026 As of October 30, 2026, the date of publication of the notice of meeting for the Combined General Meeting scheduled to be held on November 20, 2026, the total number of voting rights and shares comprising ARGAN's share capital is as follows:

October 30, 2026 Total number of shares in the share capital 25,766,939 Total theoretical number of voting rights (1) 25,766,939 Total actual number of voting rights (2) 25,748,892

(1) Including the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

(2) Excluding the number of shares that have no voting rights (self-detained shares as part of the liquidity contract)

2026 financial calendar

November 20: Combined General Meeting (WDP merger project)



2027 1 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)



January 4: Net sales of 4th quarter 2026

January 21: Annual results 2026 March 25: General Meeting 2027



About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player in its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.



Francis Albertinelli – CFO

Aymar de Germay – General Secretary

Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40

E-mail: ...



Marlène Brisset – Media relations

Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35

E-mail: ...







1 Indicative timetable, subject to change, in particular depending on the completion of the merger.

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20261030 - ARGAN Voting rights and number of shares - October 30, 2026